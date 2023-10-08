Bellator 300 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg takes home top payout

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took home the top payout at tonight’s Bellator 300 event.

Bellator held their milestone event this evening in San Diego, California.

The fight card was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

The main event resulted in another strong performance from the undefeated Bellator lightweight champion. Usman Nurmagomedov was able to land a plethora of punches and kicks on the former title holder on route to a dominant unanimous decision victory (50-45 x3). With the victory, Usman improved to 18-0 in his professional MMA career.

Bellator 300 was co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring longtime champion Cris Cyborg taking on former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano. Cyborg was able to take Zingano to the ground in the final minute of the opening round and quickly proceeded to finish off her opponent with ground and pound (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, the California State Athletic Commission released the disclosed salaries for tonight’s participants.

Get the full list of fighter salaries below (h/t MMAFighting):

Usman Nurmagomedov ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Brent Primus ($150,000)

Cris Cyborg ($300,000 + no win bonus = $300,000) def. Cat Zingano ($150,000)

Liz Carmouche ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ($150,000)

Bobby Seronio III ($4,000 + $4,000 = $8,000) vs. Alberto Garcia ($2,000)

Leah McCourt ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Sara McMann ($30,000)

Sergio Cossio ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) vs. Jesse Roberts ($12,000)

Kai Kamaka III ($38,000 + $38,000 = $76,000) def. Henry Corrales ($50,000)

Slim Trabelsi ($60,000 + no win bonus = $60,000) def. Davion Franklin ($75,000)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Maciej Rozanski ($23,000)

Mukhamed Berkhamov ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) vs. Herman Terrado ($22,000)

Grant Neal ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Romero Cotton ($50,000)

Jena Bishop ($28,000 + $28,000 = $56,000) def. Ilara Joanne ($23,000)

Josh Hokit ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Spencer Smith ($5,000)

What do you think of the Bellator 300 fighter salaries? Were you surprised to see Cris Cyborg take home the top payout?

