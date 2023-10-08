MMA community reacts after Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus at Bellator 300

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300, Bellator, MMA

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) was looking to earn his second straight lightweight title defense when he took to the cage this evening in California. The undefeated Russian had earned a first-round submission victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 292.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (12-4 MMA) had most previously competed at Bellator 296, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui. The former lightweight title holder had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s Bellator 300 headliner proved to be another dominant showing for Usman Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian champion was able to pepper Brent Primus with a plethora of kicks and punches throughout the course of their twenty-five-minute contest, on route to a dominant unanimous decision victory. While the American showed his toughness and durability, he was simply no match for the reigning and defending Bellator lightweight world champion.

Official Bellator 300 Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nurmagomedov vs. Primus’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Usman Nurmagomedov defeating Brent Primus at Bellator 300:

What did you think of tonight’s lightweight title fight? Where do you rank Usman Nurmagomedov in the world MMA lightweight rankings?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Brent Primus Usman Nurmagomedov

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300

Bellator 300 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano, Bellator 300, Bellator
Cat Zingano

MMA community reacts after Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Bellator 300, Cris Cyrbog, Umar Nurmagomedov, Results
Brent Primus

Bellator 300: 'Usman vs. Primus' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The cage returns to San Diego for tonight’s Bellator 300 event, a 16-bout fight card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reflects on time in Bellator ahead of historic event: "I wouldn't be where I am"

Josh Evanoff - October 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has weighed in on Bellator 300 and a potential sale.

Scott Coker

Scott Coker proud of Bellator history leading into 300th event as sale rumors swirl: "We built a roster unlike anybody else"

Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023
Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White says it would be a “good thing” for Bellator to continue in the fight game

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why it would be a good thing for Bellator to continue being a prominent feature in MMA.

Ryan Bader, Bellator 226
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader reveals that Viacom wouldn't pay replacement opponent for Bellator 300: "They are out"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader has explained why he’s not fighting on Saturday.

Cain Velasquez
Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez gets court order to allow him to corner teammate Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in the corner of his teammate Usman Nurmagomedov this weekend at Bellator 300.

Ryan Bader
Ryan Bader

Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader title fight scratched from Bellator 300

Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

The Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader heavyweight title fight has been scratched from Bellator 300.