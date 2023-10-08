MMA community reacts after Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus at Bellator 300

Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) was looking to earn his second straight lightweight title defense when he took to the cage this evening in California. The undefeated Russian had earned a first-round submission victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 292.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (12-4 MMA) had most previously competed at Bellator 296, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui. The former lightweight title holder had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s Bellator 300 headliner proved to be another dominant showing for Usman Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian champion was able to pepper Brent Primus with a plethora of kicks and punches throughout the course of their twenty-five-minute contest, on route to a dominant unanimous decision victory. While the American showed his toughness and durability, he was simply no match for the reigning and defending Bellator lightweight world champion.

Official Bellator 300 Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nurmagomedov vs. Primus’ below:

Primus is so durable and tough — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) October 8, 2023

Usman Nurmagomedov has such tremendous situational awareness. He's always out of range, changes directions and circles away. Brent Primus keeps trying to push him to the fence but just can't get him there. Crazy to think Usman's only 25 years old! #Bellator300 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 8, 2023

30-27 Nurmagomedov. The fight is starting to turn into the blowout that most thought it would be#Bellator300 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) October 8, 2023

Usman is just doing whatever the fuck he wants. Is Primus going to actually take a risk here, or is he comfortable getting picked apart for the remaining 10 mins. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023

All Nurmagomedov through four. Primus has nothing for him. He needs a miracle. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 8, 2023

We need to see Primus go for broke #bellator300 — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) October 8, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Usman Nurmagomedov defeating Brent Primus at Bellator 300:

yeah Cyborg should have been the main. Bad decision on that unfortunately. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023

Should be a clear 50-45 for Usman Nurmagomedov Nice to see Cain Velasquez in his corner tonight — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 8, 2023

You could make an argument that Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov — who obviously train together and they're very close — are the two best lightweights in MMA. #Bellator300 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 8, 2023

The lightweight world champion @Usmannmgdv is ready to fight the winner of Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabliy in the #BellatorLWGP final! #Bellator300 pic.twitter.com/JeUk3N9M12 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023

What did you think of tonight’s lightweight title fight? Where do you rank Usman Nurmagomedov in the world MMA lightweight rankings?