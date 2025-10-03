UFC star Jiri Prochazka claims Carlos Ulberg previously ducked him

By Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025
Jiri Prochazka

UFC sensation Jiri Prochazka has claimed that Carlos Ulberg wasn’t interested in fighting him once upon a time.

On Saturday night, Jiri Prochazka faces one of the toughest tests of his career as he goes head to head with Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320. If he wins, there’s a good chance that he could go on to face the winner of the Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira main event.

With that being said, Carlos Ulberg is also eyeing up a potential showdown with whoever the champion is on Sunday morning. Given that he’s coming off the back of a quick knockout win over Dominick Reyes, that makes a lot of sense.

However, in a recent media scrum, Prochazka made it known that he isn’t the biggest fan of Ulberg, mainly because he believe that he ducked him.

Prochazka accuses Ulberg of ducking

“I really don’t care what he wants,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie and other media of Ulberg at Wednesday’s media day. “I want to right now go through Khalil and go for the title. That’s all I can say. He already had the chance to face me, and I wanted to go to Australia to fight him and he declined that. So what can I say?”

“Right now, the biggest challenge is to be the champion,” Prochazka said. “Every time: to be a champion. And like a champion, then you can watch the others, where the next challenge is. I see one of the guys, (Ankalaev or Pereira), who will win this weekend.”

Who do you believe would pick up the win if Jiri Prochazka squared off against Carlos Ulberg? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

