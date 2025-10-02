Merab Dvalishvili breaks down his expectation for Cory Sandhagen fight

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili training

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has explained what he believes could happen in his title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

On Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320. It’s set to be one of the toughest tests of Merab’s unbeaten run, and for Sandhagen, it’ll easily be the biggest fight of his career.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo thinks Merab Dvalishvili should go up to featherweight if he beats Cory Sandhagen

Right now, Dvalishvili is considered to be the favorite to successfully defend his belt and move on to pastures new. He’s even suggested that he’s aiming to knock Sandhagen out which, given Cory’s striking prowess, seems like a pretty brave statement to make.

There are plenty of different theories regarding how this one is going to play out. In his media day scrum, Dvalishvili had the following to say about this showdown.

Dvalishvili’s view on Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

“So, we’re going to start fighting in standing, striking, and most of the time, our fight would be striking. Even Cory Sandhagen is saying he’s trying to take me down, and of course I’m going to get up. We know if I take Cory Sandhagen down, he would get up. So, that’s what I’m saying, that most of the time, maybe the fight will be striking.

“In striking, I’m getting better. I look really good, sharp, and I can knock him out. It’s a fight, of course, I will fight wherever fight will go. That’s my goal to knock him out striking. That’s just – that would be nice for me. It’s a fight. It’s MMA fight. I’m not promising nothing.”

“Today’s plan is this, to strike him and knock him out, but maybe plan change tomorrow, and maybe I go to original plan for striking and knock him out again,” Dvalishvili said. “That’s how it works.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev gives his thoughts on possible UFC light heavyweight contenders

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
UFC Perth
UFC Perth

UFC Perth "was like a ghost town" compared to "superstar" feel of last UFC Perth trek, per Tom Nolan

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

There was a pretty stark difference between the prior UFC Perth experience Tom Nolan had as compared to his most recent anecdotal happenings being on a Perth-based UFC event. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nolan covered several subjects in the wake of his first-round rear-naked choke win over Charlie Campbell on the September 27th UFC Fight Night offering.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree hoping to avoid a 'violent, bloody fight' against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Khalil Rountree is hoping to avoid getting into a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Belal Muhammad speaks at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Conor McGregor on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad targets Conor McGregor in hilarious reaction to UFC Qatar fight news

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad apparently didn’t get his desired opponent for his return to the Octagon.

Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring
Videos

Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva plans to get justice against Rafael Freitas after he was brutally assaulted following a disqualification loss in boxing.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker official for UFC Qatar, massive co-main event announced

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Hecher Sosa and Dana White speak after Sosa's win on Dana White's Contender Series
UFC

DWCS star gets tattoo of inspirational note from Dana White after securing UFC contract

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Newly signed UFC fighter Hecher Sosa will always be reminded of his viral post-event conversation with Dana White following his DWCS contract-winning performance.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer explains why he's fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 after previously turning him down

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Joe Pyfer wants to set the record straight ahead of UFC 320.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

In the main event of UFC 320, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a -265 favorite while the Brazilian is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.