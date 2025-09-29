Alex Pereira’s knockout power questioned by Magomed Ankalaev’s coach ahead of UFC 320

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira doesn’t have one-punch knockout power, according to Magomed Ankalaev’s longtime coach.

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev’s first title defense will come against the man he won a title against, Alex Pereira, in the UFC 320 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. The rematch comes just months after Ankalaev defeated Pereira by unanimous decision to end Pereira’s historic light heavyweight title reign.

While Pereira stuffed all of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts at UFC 313, he wasn’t able to give Ankalaev a serious challenge on the feet with his elite kickboxing. Ankalaev was able to outstrike Pereira throughout their first fight, including an early knockdown that turned the tide in the challenger’s favor.

Before falling to Ankalaev, Pereira’s light heavyweight reign included brutal knockouts over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. Despite his recent history of finishes in the Octagon, Pereira’s power isn’t a threat in the minds of Ankalaev’s team.

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira doesn’t have one-punch KO power ahead of UFC 320

During the UFC 320 Countdown, head coach Sukhrab Magomedov scorched Pereira ahead of Saturday’s rematch.

“Alex will go for the clinch, wrestle. Why? Because in the stand-up, nothing will work out for him,” Magomedov said of Pereira. “Alex Pereira, there’s nothing with which he can surprise us. Not his work in the stand-up, in wrestling he definitely cannot surprise. He cannot surprise with anything. His technique is standard, his strikes are standard. He’s an old kickboxer. He has no speed. Powerful punch? Alex has a punch, but not the kind that can really knock you out.

“And I tell everyone, if Magomed opens up, he’ll surprise everyone, and can even outplay, in pure stand-up, a better striker than Alex Pereira.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Pereira and Ankalaev got into it during a recent face-to-face encounter at the UFC Performance Institute. Months of social media banter between the two sides have fueled the bad blood between the two light heavyweight stars.

If Pereira can get revenge against Ankalaev this weekend, a trilogy between them could be next on deck. For now, bad blood continues to brew for the UFC 320 headliners.