Cory Sandhagen confident he’ll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo “impressively” at UFC Des Moines

Cory Sandhagen believes he can secure the next title shot with an impressive win against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

Sandhagen is set to headline the card as he looks to get back into the win column after a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov back in August. Heading into the bout against Figueiredo, Sandhagen is a sizeable favorite. With that, he expects to get his hand raised and do so impressively.

“I’m better than ever right now, I’ve never felt like I have the actual skills to become a champion more than I do right now. Saturday night, I’m super pumped to put on the best performance of my life,” Sandhagen said at media day. “Win this fight, win it impressively and ask for my title shot. Hopefully land a little bit of luck where there will be no one else. And be the guy who fights for the belt next.”

Of course, Sean O’Malley is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili in June for the title. Although many think Petr Yan would be next in line, Sandhagen thinks if he has an impressive performance like he thinks he will, the UFC will have no choice but to give him a title shot.