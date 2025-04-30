Cory Sandhagen confident he’ll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo “impressively” at UFC Des Moines

By Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he can secure the next title shot with an impressive win against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines

Sandhagen is set to headline the card as he looks to get back into the win column after a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov back in August. Heading into the bout against Figueiredo, Sandhagen is a sizeable favorite. With that, he expects to get his hand raised and do so impressively.

“I’m better than ever right now, I’ve never felt like I have the actual skills to become a champion more than I do right now. Saturday night, I’m super pumped to put on the best performance of my life,” Sandhagen said at media day. “Win this fight, win it impressively and ask for my title shot. Hopefully land a little bit of luck where there will be no one else. And be the guy who fights for the belt next.”

Of course, Sean O’Malley is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili in June for the title. Although many think Petr Yan would be next in line, Sandhagen thinks if he has an impressive performance like he thinks he will, the UFC will have no choice but to give him a title shot.

Cory Sandhagen knows Deiveson Figueiredo is dangerous ahead of UFC Des Moines

Cory Sandhagen enters UFC Des Moines as a -535 favorite and is confident he will get his hand raised.

However, Sandhagen knows Figueiredo is a dangerous opponent and someone he can’t take lightly. But, he also knows he’s dangerous and a scary opponent for people.

“He fights a little bit different at ’35. He wrestles more, he doesn’t really have the ability to be a power bully. Those are the main changes, but he’s still a dangerous guy. He’s still taking tough fights. I take pride in being the guy in the division that people are like ‘Well what do I get out of beating that guy?’ Well, you don’t get that much. It makes me scary to fight at times because I’m not a star.”

Sandhagen is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and is 17-5 as a pro.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC

Related

Jeff Molina

BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: "We respect the ABC’s current suspension"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025
Dustin Poirier, UFC MMA
UFC

UFC star Dustin Poirier names three lightweight fights to 'keep the division moving' after he retires

BJ Penn Staff - April 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier is retiring from MMA at UFC 318 on July 19, and he’s going to leave a big hole in the lightweight division.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC fighter trained with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, offers assessment of potential fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

One rising UFC middleweight contender has trained with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and he has an assessment of a potential fight between the two.

Brandon Moreno UFC
UFC

Brandon Moreno says clock is ticking on another UFC flyweight title reign

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno admits that he believes time is running out on another UFC title reign.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Kamaru Usman once ruled the roost of the welterweight division, but many believe “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” relevancy has faded.

Jeff Molina

Jeff Molina reveals he's no longer under UFC contract after gambling probe, signs with BKFC

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025
Dustin Poirier
UFC

MMA analyst believes UFC should retire BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas believes the UFC should retire the BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins the belt in his last fight.

Carlos Prates
Stephen Thompson

Carlos Prates challenged to striking battle by fellow welterweight star

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has been challenged to a striking showdown by a fellow welterweight sensation for his next fight.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor weighs in on insane 100 men vs one gorilla debate

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has weighed in on the crazy 100 men vs one gorilla debate that has engrossed the internet.

Sedriques Dumas
UFC

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on home invasion and battery charges

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has reportedly been arrested on charges that include home invasion and battery.