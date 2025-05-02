Alexander Gustafsson reiterates interest in fighting for BKFC
Former UFC star Alexander Gustafsson has reiterated his desire to fight for BKFC following GFL’s recent struggles.
When it comes to ‘best fighters to never win a UFC title’, Alexander Gustafsson is up there with the best of them. He competed for the strap on multiple occasions, and he was involved in some classic light heavyweight title fights against the likes of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Alas, the Swedish sensation was never quite able to get over the hump and take home the gold.
Recently, it was announced that Gustafsson would be part of the new GFL promotion that was starting up. Unfortunately, after their first few events were cancelled, it now seems as if GFL may no longer be a viable option for fighters moving forward.
In a recent interview with Comeon Sports, Gustafson suggested another idea for his future – and it involves taking off the gloves entirely.
Gustafsson plans ahead
“I’ve been training. Now I’m just waiting to see what they say and take it from there,” Gustafsson told Comeon Sports. “I don’t know the status of the GFL. I’m just hoping they get it sorted. Am I confident? I don’t actually know. Let’s see. I’ll be training. I’m in camp, so I’ve been training, but let’s see what’s next for GFL.
“Having said that, if anyone else gives me an opportunity to fight, then I’m open to discussing it. Let’s see what happens. With the GFL, I don’t know what the concept is really now, but they pay very well and I think it’s a great idea if it can go ahead.”
“I’m absolutely interested in fighting in BKFC,” Gustafsson said. “I’m in shape. Let’s see what offer I get. I would talk it through with the team and see what the best move is. I haven’t personally spoken to BKFC or Conor McGregor, but there have been discussions within my team about it. I don’t have much to say on it.
“I’m just focusing on my training and whatever happens, happens. I’ll be ready for whatever we decide to do. Will I fight this year? Absolutely. I hope that if I get the right offer, I’ll be back 100 percent.”
