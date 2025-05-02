Alexander Gustafsson reiterates interest in fighting for BKFC

Former UFC star Alexander Gustafsson has reiterated his desire to fight for BKFC following GFL’s recent struggles.

When it comes to ‘best fighters to never win a UFC title’, Alexander Gustafsson is up there with the best of them. He competed for the strap on multiple occasions, and he was involved in some classic light heavyweight title fights against the likes of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Alas, the Swedish sensation was never quite able to get over the hump and take home the gold.

Recently, it was announced that Gustafsson would be part of the new GFL promotion that was starting up. Unfortunately, after their first few events were cancelled, it now seems as if GFL may no longer be a viable option for fighters moving forward.

In a recent interview with Comeon Sports, Gustafson suggested another idea for his future – and it involves taking off the gloves entirely.