Gillian Robertson expects Marina Rodriguez to “want out of there” at UFC Des Moines: “She’ll give me the finish”

Gillian Robertson is set for the biggest fight of her career as he’ll take on Marina Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines on Saturday.

Roberton is riding a three-fight winning streak and is now ranked 12th at strawweight. Although she is getting a big fight agaisnt someone ranked above her, she is disappointed she isn’t fighitng a week later at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada.

“They did the same thing to me last time,” Robertson said to BJPENN.com. “I fought either the week before or after, it was actually the week after because I remember watching it after my fight, being upset I couldn’t be there. Last time it was because of my opponent’s visa, this time I’m not sure. I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but I’m super bummed about it.”

Although the Canadian is dissapointed to not fight in Canada, she is excited to still be in front of fans.

Gillian Robertson is also thrilled that she is facing Marina Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines. This is a fight Robertson has been wanted for some time, as she knows Rodriguez is a tough out and still a top fighter, despite being on a losing streak.

“I’m super excited for this opponent, this is kind of who I thought I’d fight in my last fight. I’m super excited for it. Marina is a vet, she’s fought all the best girls in the division, she’s been top-five for most of her career,” Robertson said. “I have a lot of respect for her and the damage she can do. I’m excited to be in there with her… She’s still fighting the best, and she’s losing split decisions. She’s a force to be reckoned with.”