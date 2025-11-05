Michael Chandler explains why he’s ‘confident’ Conor McGregor fight will happen in 2026

Michael Chandler is confident he will finally fight Conor McGregor in 2026.

Chandler and McGregor have taken shots at one another for years, and the two were booked to fight at UFC 303 in June of 2024. However, an injury to the Irishman forced him out of the bout, and since then, there hasn’t been much talk about McGregor returning.

Yet, Conor McGregor has been adamant that he will fight at the White House card, and Michael Chandler believes he will be the opponent.

Michael Chandler is hopeful he will face Conor McGregor

"[Conor] said it was a done deal, and 'done deal' reminds you of Conor circa 2016, back in the heyday. We don't know, but in his mind, it sounds like it's a done deal — that's what he wants. I'm the guy who wants to fight at the White House on the lawn. The fight makes a ton of… pic.twitter.com/0EfsCsIcWL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2025

“(Conor) said it was a done deal. And a ‘done deal’ reminds you of Conor circa 2016. Circa 2017, 2014, back in the heyday,” Chandler said to Ariel Helwani. … “Is he that guy? We don’t know, but in his mind, it sounds like it’s a done deal — that’s what he wants. I’m the guy who wants to fight at the White House on the lawn. The fight makes a ton of sense. He’s a man of his word. We have a contract that was signed and then ripped up because of his doing. I do feel more confident about it, but I’m not hanging my hat on it. I hold everything with open arms. I’m just going to keep myself busy between now and then.”

Although Michael Chandler is confident, he knows Conor McGregor isn’t the fighter he was years ago, so whether or not the fight will happen is to be seen. But he does believe the fight will happen and is keeping himself prepared to fight McGregor in the summer should it happen.

Chandler last fought back in April when he suffered a TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett back in April. It was his third-straight loss as he also lost a decision to Charles Oliveira and a submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Chandler is 2-5 in the UFC with his wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.