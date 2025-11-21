Nabil Anane plots path to featherweight: “I’m able to pull it off”

At ONE 173, Nabil Anane proved his skills translate seamlessly across weight classes and striking disciplines.

The 21-year-old reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion earned a unanimous decision victory over Hiromi Wajima in featherweight kickboxing action on Saturday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian phenom accepted the bout on short notice after Jonathan Haggerty’s injury forced cancellation of their scheduled title fight.

Despite adjusting to kickboxing rules and moving up a weight class, the Team Mehdi Zatout product delivered a near-perfect display that impressed all three judges. His performance demonstrated that his sublime talent truly transcends multiple weight classes and striking disciplines.

Wajima arrived as a former three-time K-1 Champion standing 5-foot-11 with considerable reach of his own. But Anane’s physical gifts combined with technical brilliance proved too much for the Japanese veteran to overcome.

“It was great. So at first, in the very first round, I felt like I could land some shots to my opponent, he’s very tough. And then I landed one shot of mine that got him rocked, but then I thought to myself already, moving up to featherweight, I might lose some steam. The gas tank might not be as good as when I’m a bantamweight, but the result was great,” he said.

Nabil Anane maps timeline for permanent featherweight move

Nabil Anane improved his record to 41-5 with the victory, extending his unbeaten run to nine consecutive fights while dismantling credentialed opposition at a heavier weight. The performance wasn’t just about proving he could compete at 155 pounds against elite kickboxers.

The bantamweight Muay Thai king’s strategic approach for his multi-divisional ambitions makes sense. By continuing to defend his crown for several more fights, he can solidify his legacy at 145 pounds while simultaneously building experience for an eventual permanent move up.

His featherweight debut revealed both the advantages and challenges that come with competing at the heavier weight class. The towering striker recognized that maintaining his usual pace might prove difficult against bigger opponents over extended contests.

Whether at bantamweight or featherweight, in Muay Thai or kickboxing, Anane’s physical gifts position him as one of the sport’s brightest young stars. His realistic ambitions of capturing multiple world titles across different divisions continue taking shape with each performance.

“I’m able to pull it off, and I think that maybe, if I continue fighting at bantamweight for four to five more fights, I can stay in the featherweight division,” he said.