Nabil Anane plots path to featherweight: “I’m able to pull it off”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Nabil Anane

At ONE 173, Nabil Anane proved his skills translate seamlessly across weight classes and striking disciplines.

The 21-year-old reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion earned a unanimous decision victory over Hiromi Wajima in featherweight kickboxing action on Saturday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian phenom accepted the bout on short notice after Jonathan Haggerty’s injury forced cancellation of their scheduled title fight.

Despite adjusting to kickboxing rules and moving up a weight class, the Team Mehdi Zatout product delivered a near-perfect display that impressed all three judges. His performance demonstrated that his sublime talent truly transcends multiple weight classes and striking disciplines.

Wajima arrived as a former three-time K-1 Champion standing 5-foot-11 with considerable reach of his own. But Anane’s physical gifts combined with technical brilliance proved too much for the Japanese veteran to overcome.

“It was great. So at first, in the very first round, I felt like I could land some shots to my opponent, he’s very tough. And then I landed one shot of mine that got him rocked, but then I thought to myself already, moving up to featherweight, I might lose some steam. The gas tank might not be as good as when I’m a bantamweight, but the result was great,” he said.

Nabil Anane maps timeline for permanent featherweight move

Nabil Anane improved his record to 41-5 with the victory, extending his unbeaten run to nine consecutive fights while dismantling credentialed opposition at a heavier weight. The performance wasn’t just about proving he could compete at 155 pounds against elite kickboxers.

The bantamweight Muay Thai king’s strategic approach for his multi-divisional ambitions makes sense. By continuing to defend his crown for several more fights, he can solidify his legacy at 145 pounds while simultaneously building experience for an eventual permanent move up.

His featherweight debut revealed both the advantages and challenges that come with competing at the heavier weight class. The towering striker recognized that maintaining his usual pace might prove difficult against bigger opponents over extended contests.

Whether at bantamweight or featherweight, in Muay Thai or kickboxing, Anane’s physical gifts position him as one of the sport’s brightest young stars. His realistic ambitions of capturing multiple world titles across different divisions continue taking shape with each performance.

“I’m able to pull it off, and I think that maybe, if I continue fighting at bantamweight for four to five more fights, I can stay in the featherweight division,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Nabil Anane ONE Championship

Related

Anar Mammadov

Anar Mammadov predicts another stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 134: "I am dangerous with my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Yodlekpet Or Atchariya
ONE Championship

Yodlekpet aims for statement win at ONE Friday Fights 134: "Finish this year strongly"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Momentum shifts arrive in single moments. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya understands this truth better than most, stepping into Friday’s main event knowing one explosive performance transforms careers overnight.

Yodlekpet
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces full card for ONE Friday Fights 134

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Contract aspirations fuel every fighter stepping into Bangkok. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya carries that hunger into Friday night’s main event, knowing one explosive performance separates him from the $100,000 prize.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka, Kana Morimoto reflect on ONE 173 victories: "Part of that elite group"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Championship gold validates every sacrifice. Nadaka discovered this truth Saturday night, capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in front of his home crowd with a performance that showcased his complete skill set.

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru reflects on ONE 173 victory: "I returned to my old self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2025

Redemption tastes sweeter on home soil. Takeru Segawa discovered this truth Sunday night, delivering the statement performance he desperately needed after two setbacks threatened his legendary career.

Christian Lee and Yuya Wakamatsu

Christian Lee, Yuya Wakamatsu sound off after ONE 173 victories in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025
Superbon and Masaaki Noiri
Superbon

Superbon praises Masaaki Noiri after five-round war at ONE 173: "He was still standing there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025

Survival matters as much as skill when warriors trade leather for 15 minutes straight. Superbon learned this truth again Sunday night, discovering that Japanese resolve runs deeper than most people realize.

Christian Lee ONE 173
ONE Championship

Five fighters earn $50,000 bonuses at ONE 173 in Tokyo with spectacular finishes

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2025

Five finishes produced massive paydays when ONE 173 delivered its biggest spectacle of 2025. A handful of fighters walked away with $50,000 performance bonuses after delivering highlight-reel finishes that left Tokyo’s Ariake Arena in pandemonium.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu predicts knockout finish against Joshua Pacio in ONE 173 world title defense

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025

Championship warfare awaits when Japan’s newly crowned flyweight king defends his throne against a fellow divisional ruler seeking two-division glory. Yuya Wakamatsu has already visualized exactly how his first title defense ends in Tokyo.

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru predicts devastating finish of Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025

Chaos awaits when two knockout artists refuse to take backward steps. Takeru Segawa thrives in exchanges inside the pocket, and Denis Puric built his reputation on standing toe-to-toe with the world’s most dangerous strikers.