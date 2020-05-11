Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio arrested on sexual assault charges

Former WWE champion and MMA fighter Alberto Del Rio has been arrested on sexual assault charges, NBC News 4 San Antonio reports.

Del Rio, who was handily beaten in his MMA return by Tito Ortiz back in December, was arrested after a woman came forward with photographs to prove that he had been physically beating and sexually assaulting her.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, posted the $50,000 bond and was released from jail at around 3:30am on Sunday evening.

Del Rio, who is also known as Alberto El Patron, was once considered to be one of the fastest rising stars in professional wrestling, but after two spells with WWE that ended on bad terms, he went back out onto the independent scene.

Questions have been raised in the past regarding the sort of behavior he’s exhibited, especially during his former relationship with WWE superstar Paige. Del Rio always appeared to have an aura of invincibility about him that he’d put across himself, but in times like this, his status shouldn’t mean a thing.

The details that have been released regarding the nature of his alleged abuse go far beyond anything that can be brushed off or pushed to one side. The most recent incident is said to have taken place on May 3, when, according to NBC News 4 San Antonio’s report, Del Rio “accused the victim of being unfaithful, investigators said. She claimed he became angry when she wouldn’t admit to the infidelity, so he slapped her across the head, slapped her again, then took her to his downstairs bedroom and slapped her eight more times, according to arrest paperwork. The victim alleged he then made her put on a dress and dance for him, but she refused, prompting him to warn her not to cry or he’d take her son and ‘drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.'”

The increase of domestic abuse cases have been well documented in the last few months, with the imposed lockdown measures across the world causing a sharp rise.

Alberto Del Rio has been heavily involved with the Combate Americas promotion over the last few years, working as an executive for the promotion outside of his fight with Ortiz, but one has to wonder whether or not the promotion will be severely distancing themselves from him moving forward.

We’ll bring you more on this case as it develops as fans wait to see the outcome for Alberto Del Rio in his latest legal battle.

