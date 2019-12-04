Alberto Del Rio says he’s going to end Tito Ortiz’s career on Saturday

Alberto Del Rio is returning to the cage when he takes on Tito Ortiz on Saturday in Combate Americas. And, it may be the last time Ortiz fights according to Del Rio.

It is a very interesting fight and one Del Rio is a heavy underdog in. Chael Sonnen has even come out and said this fight will be fixed, which Del Rio denies.

“I think it’s pretty stupid for someone like him to say stuff like that because we have two individuals, two athletes, two Mexican-Americans working their ass off,” Del Rio said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “For someone like Sonnen to come and say something like that is disrespectful.”

Alberto Del Rio has not fought since 2010 when he lost by TKO. Yet, he is a veteran of Pride where he fought Mirko Cro Cop. So, the 42-year-old does have martial arts experience, including beating UFC veteran Brad Kohler.

For Del Rio, he says on Saturday he will take Ortiz’s legacy along with his UFC belt as Ortiz is putting up his UFC title while Del Rio is putting up his WWE belt. But, he doesn’t care about winning the belt, instead, it is ruining Ortiz’s legacy.

“In order to get a title, you have to put hours and hours of sweat, blood, and tears in order to accomplish those awards,” Del Rio said. “So it’s not so much about taking the belt, it’s taking his legacy. For me, it’s going to be amazing to kick his ass and then take that UFC title and put it in my trophy room.”

Not only does he plan on taking Tito Ortiz’s legacy but he also plans on ending his career. He says with a win, Ortiz will be forced to retire from MMA.

“[I’m] ready to end his career because he’s going to have to retire after this fight,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/3/2019.