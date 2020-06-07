Pros react after Cody Garbrandt brutally KO’s Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250

Tonight’s UFC 250 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight fight featuring former division champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Raphael Assuncao.

‘No Love’ entered tonight’s contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw x2 and most recently Pedro Munhoz. Garbrandt’s most recent victory came back at UFC 207 in December of 2016 when he defeated Dominick Cruz by decision.

Meanwhile, Assuncao also entered UFC 250 looking to rebound, this after suffering back to back losses. In his most previous effort at UFC 241, the Brazilian had been defeated by Cory Sandhagen.

Tonight’s UFC 250 co-headliner produced one of the greatest knockouts of all-time. Cody showcased the impressive speed that helped earn him the title throughout tonight’s contest, this before he landed an absolute bomb of a punch in the final second of round two that put the Brazilian out cold.

Official UFC 250 Result: Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Cody defeating Assuncao below:

Let’s goooo No Love!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 7, 2020

We gonna see a new Cody tonight or what? — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Let’s go @Cody_Nolove !! Get back in that win column! #UFC250 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 7, 2020

Will we see the @Cody_Nolove that fought Dominic Cruz…I think he is due for it!! 👀#ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Tough fight to pick who you got? I’m 60/40 for assuncao — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020

Interested to see if that swaggery stance comes back for Cody if he starts landing more. #UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Good Rd 1 by Cody, hopefully more aggressive round 2 for our sake 😂 — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Cody is on tonight…for now!! #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Ko of the year!!! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020

Nice shot 👌🏻 @Cody_Nolove — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020

Wow that was one of the sickest KO’s I’ve ever seen 😳 #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

@Cody_Nolove just beat @SugaSeanMMA for best walk off ko ever — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020

@Cody_Nolove wow nice fight and impressive KO! Congrats brother! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 7, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020