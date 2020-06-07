Pros react after Cody Garbrandt brutally KO’s Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250

Cody Garbrandt
Tonight’s UFC 250 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight fight featuring former division champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Raphael Assuncao.

‘No Love’ entered tonight’s contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw x2 and most recently Pedro Munhoz. Garbrandt’s most recent victory came back at UFC 207 in December of 2016 when he defeated Dominick Cruz by decision.

Meanwhile, Assuncao also entered UFC 250 looking to rebound, this after suffering back to back losses. In his most previous effort at UFC 241, the Brazilian had been defeated by Cory Sandhagen.

Tonight’s UFC 250 co-headliner produced one of the greatest knockouts of all-time. Cody showcased the impressive speed that helped earn him the title throughout tonight’s contest, this before he landed an absolute bomb of a punch in the final second of round two that put the Brazilian out cold.

Official UFC 250 Result: Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Cody defeating Assuncao below:

