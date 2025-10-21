UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will be one-sided, says popular analyst

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025
UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown

UFC 321 will be headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, and one analyst thinks it’ll be a one-sided affair.

Gane will challenge Aspinall for the UFC Heavyweight Championship on Saturday. Being a contender for UFC gold isn’t unusual territory for “Bon Gamin.” He is a former interim champion and has challenged Ngannou and Jon Jones. Those bout ended up being losing efforts for Gane, and an ex-UFC fighter thinks history will repeat itself.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Dan Hardy explained why he doesn’t give Gane much of a chance to dethrone Aspinall (via MMAJunkie).

“I think this is a bad matchup for Ciryl Gane – and I like Ciryl,” Hardy said on his YouTube channel. “I like his game and I like the style he has in the heavyweight division, because it’s very different. But I feel like the advantages Ciryl has against most heavyweights, he doesn’t have against Tom, and Tom’s also got the punching power and the ground game to beat him. I think Tom is gonna clean his clock. I think it’s gonna be one-sided.”

This will be Aspinall’s first bout since being recognized as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. The UFC brass held out hope on booking Aspinall against Jones while the Englishman was the interim titleholder. Aspinall has insisted that the situation was out of his hands and he didn’t play a role in the holdup of the heavyweight division.

The division will indeed move forward with Aspinall vs. Gane and Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Volkov, which will also be featured on the UFC 321 card. Some believe Almeida vs. Volkov could be a title eliminator depending on whether or not Jones is serious about ditching retirement.

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 321 on Saturday. Join us on the homepage for live results, video highlights, and pro reactions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

