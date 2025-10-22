UFC 321 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane

In the main event of UFC 321, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as Tom Aspinall takes on Ciryl Gane. Heading into the fight, Aspinall is a massive -500 favorite while the challenger is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the heavyweight title fight at UFC 321. The pros are unanimous in thinking Aspinall retains his heavyweight title with ease, and likely does so by finish.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane:

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Aspinall is going to be on top for a long time. Aspinall by finish in the first or second round.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Tom Aspinall by TKO. He’s a step above everyone at heavyweight and that includes Gane, who’s gonna struggle with Aspinall’s speed and power.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I think Aspinall should win. It should be fairly easy for him. Ciryl doesn’t have a great ground game so I think Tom takes him down and can submit him.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Aspinall all day. I think he finishes him early. Gane beats guys with his speed and striking, but I think he won’t have that advantage over Aspinall here.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Aspinall by stoppage for sure. Probably by submission early, similar to Jones.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: I’m hoping someone slips on a banana peel and they put me in as the replacement. Just kidding. Aspinall has shown he can do it all against strikers and wrestlers. I’m going with Aspinall here.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Aspinall. He has more paths to victory, and I think he’s faster than Gane, which is what Gane is known for.

***

Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Mario Bautista, Youssef Zalal, Kyle Nelson, Davey Grant, Steve Garcia, Chris Barnett, and Eryk Anders

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: None

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

