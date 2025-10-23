Shadow vs. Rabah rematch, plus two more explosive matchups added to ONE Fight Night 38

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2025
Shadow

ONE Championship bolstered its December lineup with three compelling additions spanning Muay Thai and MMA disciplines. The card features unfinished business, rising prospects, and championship implications across multiple weight classes.

Shadow faces Mohamed Younes Rabah in featherweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, in Bangkok, Thailand. The #3-ranked contender seeks closure after their July no-contest at ONE Fight Night 33. There, an accidental eye poke halted his dominant performance.

Shadow dropped Rabah hard during the opening frame of their first encounter, establishing a fierce pace that suggested inevitable victory. The Thai striker had completely controlled the action before the unfortunate eye poke in round two forced the referee to intervene. That frustrating conclusion temporarily halted Shadow’s momentum after he’d established himself as an unstoppable force within the featherweight division.

The Thai contender rebounded spectacularly at ONE Fight Night 35 in September. On that day, he delivered a spinning backfist knockout of #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate. That victory reaffirmed his elite status following five consecutive wins after his February 2024 promotional debut setback. Rabah brings strong credentials from North Africa’s technical striking scene, having traded stoppage victories with Saemapetch Fairtex before moving to featherweight.

Aliff Sor Dechapan and Lucas Gabriel seek redemption victories

Aliff Sor Dechapan faces Ramadan Ondash in strawweight Muay Thai action that could determine Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s next challenger. The Malaysian striker earned his contract through four consecutive victories including three knockouts, then rebounded from two decision losses with another four-fight winning streak. His June unanimous decision over Elmehdi El Jamari positioned him for potential title contention.

Ondash represents 2025’s breakout talents despite being only 18 years old. The Lebanese phenom secured his $100,000 contract at ONE Friday Fights 114 in June with a spectacular knockout of Chartpayak Saksatoon. His thunderous left hook in round two ended the Thai striker’s seven-fight winning streak, showcasing the finishing instinct that makes him dangerous against established opposition.

Lucas Gabriel meets Magomed Akaev in lightweight MMA competition. The Brazilian compiled a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Friday Fights including a submission victory over previously unbeaten Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov. His no-contest with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31 in May demands a statement-making performance to restore his reputation.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Shadow

Related

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O details path to knockout victory over Rodtang: "If there's a chance, I'll try to do it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 22, 2025
Nadaka and Numsurin
ONE Championship

Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka: "There could be no mercy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Thai veteran Numsurin Chor Ketwina spent years proving skeptics wrong through obscurity. The 30-year-old striker finally earned recognition by shocking established contender Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, opening championship doors that seemed permanently locked throughout his career.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang confronts emotional conflict facing mentor Nong-O for vacant title: "I might be happy or maybe not"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Former flyweight king Rodtang Jitmuangnon never imagined destiny would force this collision. The Thai superstar built his reign admiring the veteran who now stands between him and championship redemption, creating emotional complexity that transcends typical competition.

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon targeting Masaaki Noiri finish: "Ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon refuses to leave his Tokyo destiny in the hands of the judges. The Thai striker learned hard lessons from his January loss to Tawanchai, transforming shortcomings into fuel that powers his pursuit of divisional supremacy against an opponent who accomplished what he couldn’t.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex "excited, and also nervous" about return to competition ahead of ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex spent two years wondering whether her body would cooperate again. The former three-sport queen traded heavy bags for rehab rooms, transforming daily striking sessions into careful stretches that tested patience more than technique.

Jake Peacock

Jake Peacock on farm life outside Calgary: "I wouldn't change it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025
Shamil Erdogan
Shamil Erdogan

Shamil Erdogan sees flaws in Ryugo Takeuchi's striking strategy: "He is too aggressive"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 19, 2025

Heavyweight debuts carry enormous pressure. Shamil Erdogan sees opportunity rather than risk against a dangerous Japanese knockout artist fighting before his home crowd.

Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack faces unbeaten Johan Estupinan in flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Explosive finishing power collides when two of flyweight Muay Thai’s most dangerous strikers meet. Momentum versus redemption creates fascinating dynamics in Bangkok.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio embraces flyweight move: "I've gotten physically stronger"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Weight class transitions demand strategic adaptation. Joshua Pacio discovered maintaining speed while adding strength requires meticulous preparation.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane predicts Yuki Yoza-Superlek bantamweight kickboxing fight at ONE 173:

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Championship experience provides unique perspective when breaking down elite striking matchups. Nabil Anane understands what Superlek brings after sharing the ring twice with the Thai legend.