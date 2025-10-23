Shadow vs. Rabah rematch, plus two more explosive matchups added to ONE Fight Night 38

ONE Championship bolstered its December lineup with three compelling additions spanning Muay Thai and MMA disciplines. The card features unfinished business, rising prospects, and championship implications across multiple weight classes.

Shadow faces Mohamed Younes Rabah in featherweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, in Bangkok, Thailand. The #3-ranked contender seeks closure after their July no-contest at ONE Fight Night 33. There, an accidental eye poke halted his dominant performance.

Shadow dropped Rabah hard during the opening frame of their first encounter, establishing a fierce pace that suggested inevitable victory. The Thai striker had completely controlled the action before the unfortunate eye poke in round two forced the referee to intervene. That frustrating conclusion temporarily halted Shadow’s momentum after he’d established himself as an unstoppable force within the featherweight division.

The Thai contender rebounded spectacularly at ONE Fight Night 35 in September. On that day, he delivered a spinning backfist knockout of #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate. That victory reaffirmed his elite status following five consecutive wins after his February 2024 promotional debut setback. Rabah brings strong credentials from North Africa’s technical striking scene, having traded stoppage victories with Saemapetch Fairtex before moving to featherweight.

Aliff Sor Dechapan and Lucas Gabriel seek redemption victories

Aliff Sor Dechapan faces Ramadan Ondash in strawweight Muay Thai action that could determine Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s next challenger. The Malaysian striker earned his contract through four consecutive victories including three knockouts, then rebounded from two decision losses with another four-fight winning streak. His June unanimous decision over Elmehdi El Jamari positioned him for potential title contention.

Ondash represents 2025’s breakout talents despite being only 18 years old. The Lebanese phenom secured his $100,000 contract at ONE Friday Fights 114 in June with a spectacular knockout of Chartpayak Saksatoon. His thunderous left hook in round two ended the Thai striker’s seven-fight winning streak, showcasing the finishing instinct that makes him dangerous against established opposition.

Lucas Gabriel meets Magomed Akaev in lightweight MMA competition. The Brazilian compiled a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Friday Fights including a submission victory over previously unbeaten Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov. His no-contest with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31 in May demands a statement-making performance to restore his reputation.