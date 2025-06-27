Terrance McKinney vows to “test” Viacheslav Borshchev’s chin early at UFC 317: “I’m coming for the first-round finish”

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2025

Terrance McKinney is looking to put on a statement at UFC 317.

Terrance McKinney

McKinney is set to take on Viacheslav Borshchev in an intriguing lightweight scrap. McKinney is coming off a dominant win over Damir Hadzovic back in February. After the win, McKinney wasn’t sure what would be next, but he was thrilled when he got the call to fight at International Fight Week.

“I was cheesing, I was like me, for real,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Sign that right away. An opportunity like this is incredible. I used to fight on the streets, and now fighting at T-Mobile Arena. I can’t wait to put on a show for the crowd… Being in front of a crowd is intense every time, you feel the energy.”

Once McKinney got the contract to face Borshchev, he got excited for it. Terrance McKinney knows both like to stand-and-trade, which will make it entertaining for the fans.

“Very familiar. I watched him fight a lot of guys. I just feel like if he knew how to wrestle, he’d be hard to beat, his standup is top-tier, and we are going to respect that. This is MMA, so I’m looking to put it all together…,” McKinney said. “As the savage that I am and the fan-favorite, we are going to test that chin early. If it gets dicey, I have that in my back pocket.”

Terrance McKinney is looking for an early finish at UFC 317

With Terrance McKinney looking to crack Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317, he is confident he will be able to get the finish, and likely will do it violently and early.

“I’m coming for the first-round finish,” McKinney said. “I saw how Chase did, so I know it’s very possible for me to do the same, probably even worse.”

If McKinney gets the win, he is hopeful he can get at least one more fight this year, and believes he’s closing in on a title shot.

“It puts me in a good position to get one more and then a ranked opponent. I want to stay as active as possible, at least one more this year and then early next year getting that ranked opponent,” McKinney said.

