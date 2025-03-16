Streaking UFC welterweight veteran wants ranked opponent after big UFC Vegas 104 win

Chidi Njokuani Seeks Top 15 UFC Welterweight Opponent

Chidi Njokuani scored a second-round TKO finish over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 104. That is now three wins in a row for Njokuani. During the UFC Vegas 104 post-fight press conference, Njokuani said he can see the welterweight division being his permanent home going forward (via MMAJunkie).

“It feels great,” Njokuani said. “It actually feels like there’s a real future in this weight class.

While Njokuani wasn’t bothered by competing at 185 pounds, he quickly realized there was a clear gap in size. He believes he belongs in the welterweight division. Njokuani believes he’s faster than many competitors in the weight class, and he feels the experience he’s garnered throughout the years is coming together at the right time.

Now that he’s back in the 170-pound weight class, Njokuani is in search of an opponent that can help him climb the welterweight ladder.

“(I want the) top 15,” Njokuani said. “I don’t really know any names, so anybody ranked in the top 15, I’m down to fight them.”

In his current three-fight winning streak, Njokuani has scored victories over Zaleski, Jared Gooden, and Rhys McKee. Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers decide to give Njokuani a ranked opponent in the welterweight division or if he’s still at least one more win away from getting what he wants.