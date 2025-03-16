Streaking UFC welterweight veteran wants ranked opponent after big UFC Vegas 104 win
One UFC welterweight is looking for ranked competition following his sensational performance at UFC Vegas 104.
The 170-pound division has some rising names, such as Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov. They are looking to prove they can take out the likes of reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. They say MMA is a young athlete’s game, but one 170-pounder past the age of 36 is looking to change the narrative.
The streaking welterweight wants a crack at top 15 competition.
Chidi Njokuani Seeks Top 15 UFC Welterweight Opponent
Chidi Njokuani scored a second-round TKO finish over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 104. That is now three wins in a row for Njokuani. During the UFC Vegas 104 post-fight press conference, Njokuani said he can see the welterweight division being his permanent home going forward (via MMAJunkie).
“It feels great,” Njokuani said. “It actually feels like there’s a real future in this weight class.
While Njokuani wasn’t bothered by competing at 185 pounds, he quickly realized there was a clear gap in size. He believes he belongs in the welterweight division. Njokuani believes he’s faster than many competitors in the weight class, and he feels the experience he’s garnered throughout the years is coming together at the right time.
Now that he’s back in the 170-pound weight class, Njokuani is in search of an opponent that can help him climb the welterweight ladder.
“(I want the) top 15,” Njokuani said. “I don’t really know any names, so anybody ranked in the top 15, I’m down to fight them.”
In his current three-fight winning streak, Njokuani has scored victories over Zaleski, Jared Gooden, and Rhys McKee. Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers decide to give Njokuani a ranked opponent in the welterweight division or if he’s still at least one more win away from getting what he wants.
