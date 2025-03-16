Robert Whittaker reacts to challenge from UFC Vegas 104 winner

Robert Whittaker Dismisses Roman Dolidze’s Challenge

Robert Whittaker reacted to Roman Dolidze’s victory over Marvin Vettori in the rematch during an edition of the “MMArcade Podcast.” He felt the bout was a repeat of their first meeting two years ago.

“I watched a round and a half and was like, ‘Dude, I have nothing to gain from this,’ and I went back to Monster Hunter Wilds. Bro, it was just like the exact same as their first fight. They’re still at the same pub. They’re just like, ‘Ah, it’s you,’ and then they just started punching on again, bro. It’s the exact same thing. I reckon they should run it back to break the trilogy, to get some proper closure on whatever reason they’re having a brawl.”

As far as Dolidze’s callout is concerned, Whittaker has other plans.

“I’m trying to fight a top five guy, dude,” Whittaker said. “Join the queue.”

“The Reaper” has made it clear that he wants to fight Sean Strickland during International Fight Week. Their paths have never crossed inside the Octagon and Whittaker is hoping that will change this summer. Whittaker has now received callouts from the likes of Dolidze and Caio Borralho. It’s clear that the former UFC Middleweight Champion is sticking to his guns, but what will the UFC matchmakers have lined up for him?