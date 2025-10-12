UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson.

Figueiredo (25-5-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Daico’ most previously competed at May’s UFC Iowa event, where he suffered a TKO injury loss to recent title challenger Cory Sandhagen. That defeat was preceded by a decision loss to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Meanwhile, Montel Jackson (15-3 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent triumph being a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Marcos this past May. ‘Quick’ has not tasted defeat since July of 2020.

Round one of the UFC Rio co-main event begins and after some shared strikes, Deiveson Figueiredo gets a takedown about 75 seconds into the round. Jackson trying to get up to his feet. Figgy thinks about a guillotine, but then Jackson scrambles and gives up his back. Another scramble and now Jackson is free. The former flyweight champ with a head kick that misses. Figgy decides to chase a little bit on entry and eats a counter punch, but that’s all Jackson has been able to do so far. Figgy with a good right hook to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Rio co-main event begins and once again Deiveson Figueiredo is able to score an early takedown after eating a 1-2 from Montel Jackson. Figgy look for an arm triangle choke, but it is not there. We return to the feet. Jackson very hesitant despite the reach advantage. Figueiredo with a nice body kick.

Round three didn’t showcase a ton of action. In fact, it was one of the worst rounds in recent memory. With that said, Figgy should still walk away as the winner here, in what was an extremely disappointing co-main attraction.

Official UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Jackson this evening in Brazil?