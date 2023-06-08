Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: “I’m next”

By Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes a win over Beneil Dariush will be enough to secure a second fight with Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira

Last October in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280, Oliveira failed to regain the lightweight championship. Still, this weekend he will get the opportunity to right the wrong if he successfully gets past No. 4 ranked lightweight Dariush.

This Saturday in the UFC 289 co-headliner, Oliveira and Dariush will share the cage at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The event marks the UFC’s return to Canada for the first time in nearly four years, with the lightweight bout being the main attraction.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana, but respectfully all eyes are on Dariush and Oliveira given the high implications the bout has looming over it, especially for Dariush. Dariush currently finds himself riding an eight-fight win streak and revealed he’d been told he will fight Makhachev next for the championship if he can overcome his dangerous counterpart.

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira seeks redemption

Despite Oliveira falling short in Abu Dhabi to the now-champion, the Brazilian is hungry for redemption and is confident in securing a rematch later in the year. While both competitors feel they secure the next shot at Makhachev with a victory, many, including Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, believe a win over Dariush doesn’t warrant a second attempt at his student.

Considering that, Mendez is under the impression that the UFC will likely have the winner of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje 2 fight Makhachev next. The rematch between the two lightweight brawlers is set for UFC 291 in Salt Lake City on July 29, and the BMF title will be up for grabs.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE BELIEVES A WIN OVER DUSTIN POIRIER AT UFC 291 EARNS HIM A LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE SHOT

When asked during the UFC 289 media day his thoughts on the landscape of the division, Oliveira was quick to shrug off any possibility of the BMF title winner leapfrogging him as the next challenger.

“Surely (it’s me). Whoever wins this fight, this Saturday, is gonna go for the title,” Oliveira said. “I’m next, I’m in line for it.”

After admitting he had an off night last October against Makhachev, Oliveira will be desperate to make a statement and force UFC President Dana White with no option other than to grant him a rematch.

Do you think a win for Charles Oliveira grants him a rematch with Islam Makhachev? Let us know in the comments!

