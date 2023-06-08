Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: “I’m next”

Charles Oliveira believes a win over Beneil Dariush will be enough to secure a second fight with Islam Makhachev.

Last October in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280, Oliveira failed to regain the lightweight championship. Still, this weekend he will get the opportunity to right the wrong if he successfully gets past No. 4 ranked lightweight Dariush.

This Saturday in the UFC 289 co-headliner, Oliveira and Dariush will share the cage at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The event marks the UFC’s return to Canada for the first time in nearly four years, with the lightweight bout being the main attraction.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana, but respectfully all eyes are on Dariush and Oliveira given the high implications the bout has looming over it, especially for Dariush. Dariush currently finds himself riding an eight-fight win streak and revealed he’d been told he will fight Makhachev next for the championship if he can overcome his dangerous counterpart.