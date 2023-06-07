Beneil Dariush believes he does everything Islam Makhachev does but “better”

Beneil Dariush believes he is better everywhere when compared to Islam Makhachev.

Dariush is set to face Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289 in a massive fight as with a win he will get the next title shot. Although Dariush is focused on Oliveira, he is confident that he will beat the Brazilian and earn a future title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Even though Makhachev has only suffered one defeat in MMA, Dariush believes he has the skills to hand the Dagestani native his second career loss as he believes he’s better everywhere when compared to the lightweight champ.

“I just think there is nothing really that he does that I can’t do better. I know people will disagree, they used to say (my) wrestling, I couldn’t wrestle with these guys, the last fight I showed it,” Dariush said at UFC 289 media day. “Now we are talking about jiu-jitsu, next is going to be striking. I can do it all and that is really what I want to show the world, so as far as Makhachev goes, I don’t see anything that he does that I can’t do better.”

As Beneil Dariush says, there is no question people will disagree with that, but he has full confidence that he will get his hand raised should he face Makhachev. He will also get the chance to back his words up should he get past Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

“It will be wild; it will be 10 years in the UFC to finally get a title shot. I don’t know how long Bisping took, or other guys took, but that is quite a while for me,” Dariush said to BJPENN.com about finally getting a title shot with a win.

Dariush is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and is coming off a decision win over Mateusz Gamrot. Also on the win streak, he holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Diego Ferreira, and Drew Dober among others.