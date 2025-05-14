Charles Oliveira promises big performance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has promised a big performance when he goes head to head with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Charles Oliveira

As announced earlier this week, Charles Oliveira will challenge for the UFC lightweight championship once again. He will do so in the main event of UFC 317 against Ilia Topuria, who has officially made the move up to the lightweight division. While everyone knows that ‘Do Bronx’ has a chance, Topuria is widely considered to be the favorite to walk away with the belt in this encounter.

Of course, when you’ve got someone like Oliveira standing across from you, it’s hard to know what to expect. The Brazilian is an absolutely sensational fighter in his own right and while he has plenty of losses on his record, he has also been able to carve out victories against some of the best lightweights of his generation.

In a recent interview, Oliveira gave his thoughts on the fight and how he’s going to approach it.

Oliveira is ready

“Honestly, I’m not really focused on what the guys themselves are doing. My last fights have all been with this team, obviously I have a wonderful team that are going to analyze Topuria in every way so we can see (how we can beat him).

“We are currently deliberating on what our game plan could be but our main concern is what I can bring… I know he’s a tough opponent but I know the firepower I have in my hands and I know my kickboxing style.

“I’m gonna go all in on this guy like I never have before, I have a promise to fulfill and I will go for this belt,” Oliveira stated.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Can Charles Oliveira win the belt for a second time? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira UFC

