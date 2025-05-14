Charles Oliveira promises big performance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

UFC star Charles Oliveira has promised a big performance when he goes head to head with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

As announced earlier this week, Charles Oliveira will challenge for the UFC lightweight championship once again. He will do so in the main event of UFC 317 against Ilia Topuria, who has officially made the move up to the lightweight division. While everyone knows that ‘Do Bronx’ has a chance, Topuria is widely considered to be the favorite to walk away with the belt in this encounter.

Of course, when you’ve got someone like Oliveira standing across from you, it’s hard to know what to expect. The Brazilian is an absolutely sensational fighter in his own right and while he has plenty of losses on his record, he has also been able to carve out victories against some of the best lightweights of his generation.

In a recent interview, Oliveira gave his thoughts on the fight and how he’s going to approach it.