Ilia Topuria issues apology ahead of UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has issued an apology ahead of his recently announced UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira.

Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is making the move up to lightweight in pursuit of a second world title. Now, we also know that he’s going to be challenging for the championship straight away. He’ll lock horns with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317, and many believe he has a great chance at winning the title. Of course, getting through someone like ‘Do Bronx’ is going to be no easy task, and Ilia knows that.

RELATED: Dana White announces Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, among two title fights set for UFC 317

In equal measure, he’s incredibly confident in his abilities. That’s what happens when you knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back to back fights. It gives you a sense of power, and a feeling that you can topple pretty much anyone in the world. While the submission threat is there and while Oliveira has great striking to go alongside it, Topuria may well be a once in a generation kind of talent.

In a recent tweet reacting to the news breaking, Topuria actually issued an apology to his opponent – while also taking a shot at Islam Makhachev for jumping up to welterweight.

 

Topuria issues an apology

“On June 28, another dream will come true. I’ll be the champion of the lightweight division. Charles, my apologies in advance… I’m just fighting for my dreams. It’s unfortunate that Makhachev ran away. 17-0.”

Will Ilia Topuria be able to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

