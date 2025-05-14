Ilia Topuria issues apology ahead of UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira

UFC star Ilia Topuria has issued an apology ahead of his recently announced UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is making the move up to lightweight in pursuit of a second world title. Now, we also know that he’s going to be challenging for the championship straight away. He’ll lock horns with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317, and many believe he has a great chance at winning the title. Of course, getting through someone like ‘Do Bronx’ is going to be no easy task, and Ilia knows that.

In equal measure, he’s incredibly confident in his abilities. That’s what happens when you knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back to back fights. It gives you a sense of power, and a feeling that you can topple pretty much anyone in the world. While the submission threat is there and while Oliveira has great striking to go alongside it, Topuria may well be a once in a generation kind of talent.

In a recent tweet reacting to the news breaking, Topuria actually issued an apology to his opponent – while also taking a shot at Islam Makhachev for jumping up to welterweight.