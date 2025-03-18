Leon Edwards doesn’t think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

By Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards has stated that he doesn’t think the UFC welterweight championship looks right on his old rival Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

This weekend, Leon Edwards will kickstart his push to get back to the world title at 170 pounds. He will go head to head with Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London, which is expected to be a really tight, interesting clash between two men with very different styles.

Of course, Edwards is in this position because he lost his belt at the hands of Belal Muhammad in their rematch last year. Muhammad was fairly dominant from start to finish, leaving many to wonder whether or not ‘Rocky’ would be able to do anything different in a trilogy fight.

Now, Edwards has said that he believes Muhammad doesn’t look right as the champion of the division.

Edwards hits out at Muhammad

“Every time I see him, I think, ‘For f—k’s sake.’ He said to me if he lost, he would’ve retired. I’m like, ah, mate, I wish this guy f—ing retired because he’s annoying,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t look right on him, the belt. It is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you believe would win a third fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad? Will Leon be able to get through Sean Brady on Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

