Regian Eersel receives presidential tribute: “A fighter with an unimaginable passion, perseverance, and Suriname pride”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

World titles across multiple combat sports never prepared Regian “The Immortal” Eersel for his latest honor. The Dutch-Surinamese champion received heartfelt recognition from his homeland’s president after defending his ONE Championship crown.

Regian Eersel

Eersel demolished George Jarvis in 84 seconds at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 32-year-old secured his third successful ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title defense with a devastating right hand that ended matters at the 1:24 mark.

The spectacular performance caught the attention of Suriname President Jennifer Simons, who took to social media with a powerful tribute. Her message celebrated not just victory but the pride Eersel brings to his birthplace through elite competition.

For someone who left Suriname at age 4 when his family sought better opportunities in Amsterdam, this presidential recognition represents a full-circle moment. The immigrant child who once struggled to find his place has become one of his homeland’s most celebrated international athletes.

Eersel consistently carries Suriname’s flag throughout his career, ensuring his success reflects positively on the nation that shaped his early years. His dominance in ONE Championship’s lightweight Muay Thai division has made him a global ambassador for Surinamese fighting spirit.

President Simons’ tribute acknowledged these deeper qualities beyond mere championship accomplishments. Her words recognized the passion and perseverance that transformed a young immigrant into a martial arts icon.

“A little late, but certainly not forgotten. Congrats on the championship, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel. Big ups to you! A fighter with an unimaginable passion, perseverance, and Suriname pride,” Simons wrote.

“Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Championship. The multiple-time champion always puts Suriname on the map with his achievements.”

Regian Eersel acknowledges global fan support

The Jarvis victory showcased exactly the qualities Simons praised in her presidential tribute. Eersel’s technical precision and devastating power combined to produce another highlight-reel finish that solidified his divisional dominance.

Messages from fans worldwide flooded social media following the knockout victory. The champion took time to acknowledge the energy and motivation he draws from his growing international fan base.

His undefeated record in ONE Championship Muay Thai competition continues building his legacy as one of the organization’s most dominant World Champions.

“Everyone, thank you for your support. I really feel the energy, also the messages I get online. Keep doing it, keep supporting me, it only motivates me, and much love to you all,” he said.

ONE Championship Regian Eersel

