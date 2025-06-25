Charles Oliveira expects Ilia Topuria to “fold” at UFC 317: “This is for my legacy”

Charles Oliveira believes he will be too much and will make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317.

Oliveira is set to face Topuria in the main event of UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup, and despite Oliveira being a sizeable underdog, he has plenty of confidence that he won’t just beat, but will finish Topuria to once again become the lightweight champion.

“Every fighter has different levels of things, different approaches to things,” Oliveira said at UFC 317 media day. “Ilia’s just coming out there very young, very hungry. He’s also undefeated. But there’s a lot to prove still. In reality, everyone knows what’s going to happen. He’s another dude that’s talking that’s going to fold in front of me.”

If Charles Oliveira does make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317, it would be a statement-making win. He would not only hand Topuria his first career loss, but he would once again be a UFC champion and reign over the lightweight division.