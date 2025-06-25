Charles Oliveira expects Ilia Topuria to “fold” at UFC 317: “This is for my legacy”
Charles Oliveira believes he will be too much and will make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317.
Oliveira is set to face Topuria in the main event of UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup, and despite Oliveira being a sizeable underdog, he has plenty of confidence that he won’t just beat, but will finish Topuria to once again become the lightweight champion.
“Every fighter has different levels of things, different approaches to things,” Oliveira said at UFC 317 media day. “Ilia’s just coming out there very young, very hungry. He’s also undefeated. But there’s a lot to prove still. In reality, everyone knows what’s going to happen. He’s another dude that’s talking that’s going to fold in front of me.”
If Charles Oliveira does make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317, it would be a statement-making win. He would not only hand Topuria his first career loss, but he would once again be a UFC champion and reign over the lightweight division.
Charles Oliveira says Ilia Topuria fight is for his legacy
Entering UFC 317, Charles Oliveira has a chance to become a two-time UFC champion as well as hand Ilia Topuria his first loss as an underdog.
Given that Oliveira can once again be a champion, the Brazilian says UFC 317 is a legacy-making fight for him.
“(I’m a) guy that continues to stay thirsty, that is always for the win,” Oliveira said. “This is for my legacy, for my history. I’m ready for this fight. He’s younger, comes in undefeated, but does he want it more than I do? Does he have more hunger, more thirst than I have?”
Charles Oliveira enters UFC 317 with a record of 35-10 and one NC. He’s coming off a decision win over Michael Chandler. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan by split decision. Oliveira had defended his lightweight title once.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC