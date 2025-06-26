Alexandre Pantoja reveals potential next opponent should he win at UFC 317

Alexandre Pantoja is committed to staying at flyweight.

Pantoja is looking to defend his flyweight title for the fourth time. He’s set to take on Kai Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 317. Given that Pantoja has already beaten a lot of the contenders, who he fights next is a big question.

Yet, Alexandre Pantoja has his eyes set on Joshua Van as a potential next opponent, as he’s facing Brandon Royval at UFC 317 in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

” I want to fight the best in the world. If I have an opportunity to fight with Merab, of course I would accept, but that’s not something I really look for,” Pantoja said at UFC 317 media day. “I have my division. I’m super excited for that division. There are a couple of new names coming. Joshua Van is a nice surprise for everybody. He fights so good. He make a very good fight against Bruno, and maybe he’s the next challenger for me.”

Van is currently 14-2 as a pro and is 7-1 in the UFC. If he beats Royval at UFC 317, there is a good chance that the 23-year-old will get the next title shot against Pantoja, should he defeat Kara-France in the co-main event.