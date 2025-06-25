UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think it will be close, but I lean towards Ilia winning. Charles has been hit and hurt in fights, and Topuria’s power seems like the real deal.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I can’t wait for this fight. It should be very exciting, but I think Ilia gets the knockout, he looks unbeatable right now.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Charles Oliveira fan, but Topuria is so good on the feet, being able to cut people off and attack the body. I think he breaks Oliveira down to the body to get a stoppage win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to Topuria, probably by knockout. I just think he has too much power, and Oliveira is there to be hit.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: My heart wants Charles, I think he can survive the damage and edge out a decision. But, my head says Ilia by KO, so that will be my pick.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Topuria by knockout. I think in the second round.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, that is a good fight. It’s hard to pick against Topuria, his striking is on another level, and I think he knocks Oliveira out.

***

Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: Beneil Dariush, Jack Hermansson, Michael Chiesa, Mario Bautista, Terrance McKinney, Steve Garcia, Austen Lane.

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: None.