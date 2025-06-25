UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

In the main event of UFC 317, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira. Heading into the fight, Topuria is a sizeable -500 favorite while the Brazilian is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira

Ahead of the lightweight title fight at UFC 317, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Topuria is too good on the feet and will be able to land big shots to likely KO Oliveira to become the lightweight champ and a two-weight champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think it will be close, but I lean towards Ilia winning. Charles has been hit and hurt in fights, and Topuria’s power seems like the real deal.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I can’t wait for this fight. It should be very exciting, but I think Ilia gets the knockout, he looks unbeatable right now.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Charles Oliveira fan, but Topuria is so good on the feet, being able to cut people off and attack the body. I think he breaks Oliveira down to the body to get a stoppage win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to Topuria, probably by knockout. I just think he has too much power, and Oliveira is there to be hit.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: My heart wants Charles, I think he can survive the damage and edge out a decision. But, my head says Ilia by KO, so that will be my pick.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Topuria by knockout. I think in the second round.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, that is a good fight. It’s hard to pick against Topuria, his striking is on another level, and I think he knocks Oliveira out.

Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: Beneil Dariush, Jack Hermansson, Michael Chiesa, Mario Bautista, Terrance McKinney, Steve Garcia, Austen Lane.

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: None.

