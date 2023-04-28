Conor McGregor approves potential Max Holloway rematch: “I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is down to run it back against Max Holloway.

‘The Notorious’ is currently in training camp preparing for his return against Michael Chandler. While their fight date and even weight class haven’t yet been revealed, the two coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. Filming wrapped earlier this year, with the show to premiere next month.

Nonetheless, if something happens to the former Bellator champion, Max Holloway is down to face the Irishman. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, the former featherweight titleholder called to face McGregor. The Hawaiian previously lost a lopsided unanimous decision in their August 2013 showdown. In the interview, Holloway stated:

“I would love to fight Conor. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 145, and he’s big right now, we’ll see what happens. I know he wants to come back, and that would be a fight that is super interesting, super fun. There’s a lot of questions, a lot of unknowns, we’re just two different fighters from when we fought back then.”

He continued, “I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans been asking for that fight. We’ll see what happens you know, at the end of the day it’s not even a weight thing bro. I’d fight him openweight, whatever the commission will tell us, just show up at the weight bro. You don’t have to worry, I’d just like to test him.”

Conor McGregor approves potential Max Holloway rematch

Just a few short days after Max Holloway’s comments, Conor McGregor approved a potential clash between the two. The Irishman responded to the callout on Twitter, where he showed interest. McGregor stated that he has no plans to retire, meaning that there’s tons of time for a rematch.

“I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2?