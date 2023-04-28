search
Conor McGregor Max Holloway

Conor McGregor approves potential Max Holloway rematch: “I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad”

By Josh Evanoff - April 28, 2023
Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, UFC Boston

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is down to run it back against Max Holloway.

‘The Notorious’ is currently in training camp preparing for his return against Michael Chandler. While their fight date and even weight class haven’t yet been revealed, the two coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. Filming wrapped earlier this year, with the show to premiere next month.

Nonetheless, if something happens to the former Bellator champion, Max Holloway is down to face the Irishman. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, the former featherweight titleholder called to face McGregor. The Hawaiian previously lost a lopsided unanimous decision in their August 2013 showdown.  In the interview, Holloway stated:

“I would love to fight Conor. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 145, and he’s big right now, we’ll see what happens. I know he wants to come back, and that would be a fight that is super interesting, super fun. There’s a lot of questions, a lot of unknowns, we’re just two different fighters from when we fought back then.”

He continued, “I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans been asking for that fight. We’ll see what happens you know, at the end of the day it’s not even a weight thing bro. I’d fight him openweight, whatever the commission will tell us, just show up at the weight bro. You don’t have to worry, I’d just like to test him.”

Conor McGregor approves potential Max Holloway rematch

Just a few short days after Max Holloway’s comments, Conor McGregor approved a potential clash between the two. The Irishman responded to the callout on Twitter, where he showed interest. McGregor stated that he has no plans to retire, meaning that there’s tons of time for a rematch.

“I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Max Holloway hoping for Mayweather/McGregor style clash with Gervonta Davis: "He's following Mayweather's recipe"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

Arnold Allen not buying "moral victory" talk after loss to Max Holloway: "I should have done better"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen isn’t one for moral victories. ‘The Almighty’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City against Max Holloway. There, Allen came up short […]

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shares sneak peak of new “McGregor Forever” documentary which drops on Netflix on May 17

Susan Cox - April 25, 2023

Conor McGregor is sharing a sneak peak of the new ‘McGregor Forever’ documentary which drops on Netflix on May 17th, 2023. McGregor has produced documentaries before, in 2015 he released ‘Notorious’, a short film. In […]

Conor McGregor, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway willing to move to welterweight for rematch with Conor McGregor: "We can do UFC 1 rules and just show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is still hoping for a second meeting with Conor McGregor. ‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City. There, Holloway faced […]

Jake Paul

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: "Just drink the rest of your life away"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s […]

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023
Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: "You're the future of this game"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor believes the Ryan Garcia story is far from over. Garcia went one-on-one with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a high-profile fight between two bright undefeated boxing stars. “Tank” struck early, flooring an […]

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz’s street fight in New Orleans: “Lovely little knee to the body”

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been tickled by Nate Diaz’s recent scuffle on Bourbon Street. McGregor and Diaz have been known to hurl barbs at one another, but they’ve also shown mutual respect. It’s the […]

Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, UFC 246
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: "Listen to the breaks"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Ahead of his return, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to reminiscence. ‘The Notorious’ is slated to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. While the fight date, and even the […]

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has explained why he thinks former opponent Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing than Conor McGregor did. This weekend, Curtis Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich in a blockbuster heavyweight collision. […]