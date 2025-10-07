Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s striking after UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

UFC contender Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s striking following his win at UFC 320.

Last Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cory Sandhagen to retain his UFC bantamweight championship. It was the result many expected, but in addition to his incredible wrestling prowess, he also managed to drop Sandhagen – to the point where he almost got him out of there in the second round.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

As we look ahead to the future, it’s scary to think how long Dvalishvili could hold onto the belt for. He is one of the best bantamweights of all time, and he just seems to be getting better every single time he’s in there.

Sean O’Malley, who has fought and lost to Dvalishvili twice, gave his thoughts on his rival’s improvements in the striking department.

O’Malley’s view on Dvalishvili’s striking

“He’s very, very confident in his striking right now,” O’Malley said of Dvalishvili on his YouTube channel.

“He can be [confident] because either his opponent’s gonna back up, and like, nothing really happens, or they’re gonna stand and try to trade. He’s gonna crack them, fall into a single leg, fall into a double leg, or they’re gonna get cracked with the right hand.

“To beat Merab, you just have to land that shot,” Dvalishvili explained.

“You have to be able to f—— snipe him.

“And he was getting a little bit more reckless. The more confident he gets into striking, the more gaps it leaves open to be caught. That’s just the only [way]. I don’t see really anyone being [able to beat him].

“I do think I’m the only one… I hate to say it. I hate to f—— say it. I’m the only one that could beat him. Give me a shot at the White House,” O’Malley said.

“I gotta go out there and get some wins. I gotta get some wins. But, I don’t see anyone really beating Merab anytime soon.

“He needs to be clipped, needs to be knocked out and put to sleep to beat him. I just don’t really see anyone other than myself being able to do that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg contemplates his next move following chaotic UFC 320 event

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Alex Pereira stops Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Cory Sandhagen

What's next for the stars of UFC 320?

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 320 card. The main event saw Magomed Ankalaev defending his light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira. The co-main event saw Merab Dvalishvili defending his bantamweight belt against Cory Sandhagen.

Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts in the cage following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. 'in good spirits' following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Ronda Rousey

Dana White reacts to Ronda Rousey's 'ripped' physique as UFC comeback rumors swirl

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent training footage as comeback rumors progress.

Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland calls out rising UFC middleweight for No. 1 contender fight to prove he's 'ready' to face Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a top name in mind for his planned comeback fight.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he planned to confront Ali Abdelaziz and Magomed Ankalaev over comments before UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Jiri Prochazka wasn’t pleased with Magomed Ankalaev and Ali Abdelaziz over their comments ahead of UFC 320.

Patchy Mix speaks with his opponent after his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix says he 'can't be upset' with 0-2 start to UFC career after big setback at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix’s UFC career couldn’t’ve started much worse after his second defeat at UFC 320.

The Rock
UFC

The Rock reflects on playing Mark Kerr despite box office flop: 'This film has changed my life'

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up about playing Mark Kerr for The Smashing Machine.

Magomed Ankalaev enters the Octagon for his fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev didn’t make excuses following his stunning knockout loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.