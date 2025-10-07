Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s striking after UFC 320

UFC contender Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s striking following his win at UFC 320.

Last Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cory Sandhagen to retain his UFC bantamweight championship. It was the result many expected, but in addition to his incredible wrestling prowess, he also managed to drop Sandhagen – to the point where he almost got him out of there in the second round.

As we look ahead to the future, it’s scary to think how long Dvalishvili could hold onto the belt for. He is one of the best bantamweights of all time, and he just seems to be getting better every single time he’s in there.

Sean O’Malley, who has fought and lost to Dvalishvili twice, gave his thoughts on his rival’s improvements in the striking department.

O’Malley’s view on Dvalishvili’s striking

“He’s very, very confident in his striking right now,” O’Malley said of Dvalishvili on his YouTube channel.

“He can be [confident] because either his opponent’s gonna back up, and like, nothing really happens, or they’re gonna stand and try to trade. He’s gonna crack them, fall into a single leg, fall into a double leg, or they’re gonna get cracked with the right hand.

“To beat Merab, you just have to land that shot,” Dvalishvili explained.

“You have to be able to f—— snipe him.

“And he was getting a little bit more reckless. The more confident he gets into striking, the more gaps it leaves open to be caught. That’s just the only [way]. I don’t see really anyone being [able to beat him].

“I do think I’m the only one… I hate to say it. I hate to f—— say it. I’m the only one that could beat him. Give me a shot at the White House,” O’Malley said.

“I gotta go out there and get some wins. I gotta get some wins. But, I don’t see anyone really beating Merab anytime soon.

“He needs to be clipped, needs to be knocked out and put to sleep to beat him. I just don’t really see anyone other than myself being able to do that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow