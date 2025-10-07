Jonathan Di Bella details winning strategy against Prajanchai: “I saw his face change”

Body shots changed everything for Jonathan Di Bella. The moment Prajanchai’s expression shifted in round one, the Italian-Canadian knew his corner had called the perfect strategy.

Di Bella unified the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 29-year-old erased his only career defeat while earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sixteen months separated their first meeting from this rematch. That June 2024 decision loss at ONE Friday Fights 68 haunted Di Bella’s preparation. He watched film obsessively, searching for patterns his corner could exploit when the opportunity finally arrived.

The adjustments became obvious once leather started flying. Moreover, Di Bella’s team identified Prajanchai’s vulnerability to body work, a weakness the Thai legend typically masks with defensive brilliance. But sustained pressure breaks even the strongest defenses when applied correctly.

Clean shots made the difference between their first encounter and this masterclass. Di Bella controlled distance, landed with authority, and never allowed the two-sport ONE World Champion to establish rhythm. Each exchange tilted further toward the challenger’s favor.

“Just like always, I listened to my team, did my job. I believe I hurt him right away. They told me to go to the body with punches, and I hurt him right away. That’s when I saw his face change, and I just kept going and fighting the whole five rounds,” he said.

“[I was] landing more clean shots. I had to land a lot more clean shots. I hurt him, and I believe I did. I don’t know which round it was, but I caught him with a punch, a hook, and he stumbled. I saw him hurt very bad, and that’s it.”

Jonathan Di Bella rates performance despite triumph

Championship gold returned to Jonathan Di Bella’s waist, but the perfectionist inside him refuses celebration without honest assessment. Victory tastes sweet, yet the undisputed strawweight king sees room for improvement even in his finest hour.

The scorecards reflected his dominance when officials announced the decision. Still, Di Bella examined his performance with the same critical eye that drove him through months of preparation. Growth requires acknowledging weaknesses alongside celebrating strengths.

His future plans extend beyond defending kickboxing gold. The newly crowned champion wants Prajanchai again, this time under Muay Thai rules for the Thai legend’s other world title. That trilogy fight would settle their rivalry across both disciplines, proving who truly reigns supreme at 115 pounds.

“I rate my performance maybe an 8 or 7.5. There’s always room for improvement. You always have to get better – in every fight, you have to get better. There’s never a perfect performance,” he said.

“Yeah, true champions are always going to defend their title right away. So whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt, let’s do it. But in the future, for sure, I’d like to challenge Prajanchai for a Muay Thai fight.

“The super-fights I would think of maybe is at 135 pounds. That would be cool. I’m interested in that, 100 percent. It’s an honor to put your name with the highest pound-for-pound fighters. And with all the Thai fighters there, they’re some of the best in the world. It’s an honor to be one of the only foreigners high up there with them, and I’m honored to be there.”