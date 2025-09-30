What’s next for Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes after UFC Perth?

By Cole Shelton - September 29, 2025
Carlos Ulberg KOs Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

The UFC was in Perth, Australia, for a solid UFC Perth card. The main event saw Carlos Ulberg take on Dominick Reyes in a pivotal fight at light heavyweight.

Entering the fight, Ulberg was riding an eight-fight winning streak. Reyes, meanwhile, had won three straight fights after he had lost four straight bouts.

Ultimately, it was Ulberg who got the job done as he scored a first-round knockout win over Reyes to extend his win streak to nine. Following UFC Perth, here is what I think should be next for the light heavyweight contenders.

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg has been closing in on a title shot and cemented his case for that with a great performance against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth. Ulberg looked good on his feet as he appeared to be faster and was able to land the better shots, and it didn’t take long for him to land the knockout punch.

With the win, Ulberg called for a title shot to face the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira this weekend. However, Jiri Prochazka takes on Khalil Rountree on the card. The winner of that fight is likely ahead of Ulberg for the title shot. Instead, Ulberg should face the loser of the title fight, and if he wins that, he will be next in line after the Prochazka-Rountree fight.

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes was looking to get back in the title picture as he went into enemy territory to face Carlos Ulberg at UFC Perth. However, Reyes suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ulberg as he got caught by a good punch. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak.

With the loss, Reyes is back to the drawing board as he remains outside the top five. Reyes has proven he can beat the people behind him, but can’t get past the elite level at light heavyweight. So, a logical next matchup for Reyes is to take on Johnny Walker. It would be a fun fight for however long it lasts.

