Dana White reveals his dream main event for proposed UFC event at White House

Dana White says the proposed UFC event at the White House will be the most stacked card ever.

USA President Donald Trump revealed that he wants to host a UFC event on July 4 to celebrate 250 years of the country. After Trump made the announcement, White and the UFC began thinking about how to build the card, and he revealed the fight he wants to headline the card.

“He jumped back in the pool. No matter who popped up or who didn’t, we would have put on an incredible card. The dream main event would be Aspinall vs Jones,” White said to The Nelk Boys.

White has made it clear he wanted to see Jones vs Aspinall before ‘Bones’ retired. But, after Trump’s announcement, Jones said he is unretired as he wants to fight on the card, and White is hopeful to make that fight.

As for what other fights could be on the card, White was asked if Conor McGregor would make his return on the card, and it piqued his interest.

“Could be,” White said.

Currently, the UFC’s event at the White House isn’t booked or made official, but White is looking to do something special.