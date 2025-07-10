Dana White reveals his dream main event for proposed UFC event at White House

By Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Dana White says the proposed UFC event at the White House will be the most stacked card ever.

Dana White, UFC, MMA

USA President Donald Trump revealed that he wants to host a UFC event on July 4 to celebrate 250 years of the country. After Trump made the announcement, White and the UFC began thinking about how to build the card, and he revealed the fight he wants to headline the card.

“He jumped back in the pool. No matter who popped up or who didn’t, we would have put on an incredible card. The dream main event would be Aspinall vs Jones,” White said to The Nelk Boys.

White has made it clear he wanted to see Jones vs Aspinall before ‘Bones’ retired. But, after Trump’s announcement, Jones said he is unretired as he wants to fight on the card, and White is hopeful to make that fight.

As for what other fights could be on the card, White was asked if Conor McGregor would make his return on the card, and it piqued his interest.

“Could be,” White said.

Currently, the UFC’s event at the White House isn’t booked or made official, but White is looking to do something special.

Dana White lays out plans for rumored White House event

Dana White says if the White House event does happen, he knows the card will be stacked from top to bottom.

But, the promotion is already looking at ways to put the Octagon, and they have a vision of having it face the White House and the Washington Monument.

“First of all, I don’t even know how many people will get in. Not to mention the fact that the Secret Service isn’t going to let a lot of people come to this, everybody is going to have background checks,” White said. “Whoever gets to be there live, it will be such a unique, amazing experience in their lifetime to be able to go to this fight. For us, when the fight is happening and we are filming, one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House, and the other side will be the Washington Monument. It’s so unique, so badass… I don’t think we’ll sell tickets to that event. It’ll all be comp tickets.”

For now, the event is not made official, but White is hopeful it will happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

