Steve Garcia confident he will be first person to KO Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville: “We are going to swing and watch someone fall”

By Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Steve Garcia is ready to make a statement and prove he is a top-ranked featherweight at UFC Nashville.

Steve Garcia

Garcia was supposed to face Edson Barboza at UFC Seattle in February, but the Brazilian had to pull out. After he withdrew, it was disappointing for Garcia, as it was going to be a big-name opponent he could build his name off of.

“It was super disappointing, the dude is a legend,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He probably wouldn’t have done much for the rankings as he was 15. But to have a win over Barboza is a feather in the cap. I’m sad I missed the opportunity, but the world keeps revolving and we will keep on moving.”

Once the fight was off, Garcia was hoping to return soon. However, he didn’t get a fight offer until UFC Nashville in July against Calvin Kattar, which is a fight he’s excited about.

Although Kattar is on a four-fight losing streak, Garcia believes that will make him dangerous at UFC Nashville as it’s likely do-or-die for him.

“He’s fought the best guys in the division,” Garcia said. “The Zalal fight was, was a hard one. I tuned in to watch UFC to watch the best fighters in the world, and that wasn’t a fight. You had someone just move around and outpoint someone… This fight with me is do-or-die for me. He is on a skid, and he’s going to come out as strong as he’s been, as he has a point to prove. If he loses again, I don’t know where his career goes, and this is where people get desperate, and that is what makes them dangerous.”

Steve Garcia eyes KO win over Calvin Kattar

Although Steve Garcia is expecting a dangerous Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville, he is confident he will not only win but will KO Kattar.

No one has knocked out Kattar in the UFC or in his career, but Garcia believes his power is too much and it will lead to the KO.

“You are going to see fireworks. Two strikers are going toe-to-toe, and we are going to swing and watch someone fall… I promise you I’m going for the knockout,” Garcia said. “I will beat him until it happens, and I know he will do everything he can to avoid that. That is why this is a good fight. You are fighting two dogs.”

If Garcia does KO Kattar, he isn’t sure what is next for him. But, he hopes it does make him a top-10 opponent and prove to everyone he is a legit title contender at featherweight.

“Ultimately, that’s not for me to decide,” Garcia concluded. “If I can finish him, I think I should be top 10. Zalal squeaked out a decision and is 12, if I can solidify it, but I don’t know, I don’t have that Dana White privilege. I’m the darkest horse in the division. Not am I winning, but I’m knocking them out, I’m doing everything I can to be undeniable because people want to keep on denying me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Steve Garcia UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Derrick Lewis says he "needs" to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025
Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for 'bad ass' UFC card

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO
UFC

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his 'conclusion' on UFO encounters

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway has some issues with the official UFC rankings.

Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez

Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference
Gilbert Burns

UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes wasn't "impressed" by Kayla Harrison's win at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria

Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas is of the belief that Ilia Topuria has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev if they fought.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.