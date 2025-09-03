UFC Paris headliner Nassourdine Imavov not concerned with outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez

Nassourdine Imavov believes there will be a clear No. 1 contender at middleweight following UFC Paris.

Imavov has a chance to leave no doubt when he headlines UFC Paris on Saturday against Caio Borralho. UFC CEO Dana White has said the winners of Imavov vs. Borralho and Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez will be in consideration for a title shot against Khamazat Chimaev. The de Ridder vs. Hernandez fight will take place on Oct. 18.

While many are viewing the situation as an unofficial mini tournament, Imavov isn’t of that mindset. During a media scrum, “The Sniper” said he will be the only contender the UFC will look at once his bout with Borralho is over (via MMAJunkie).

“There won’t be a semifinal,” Imavov said. “With a win, I’m the next contender. Like I said, no one has done what I’ve done: Five wins. Who knocked out Israel (Adesanya) in that fashion? Who did? So, no, I’m the next contender for the title.”

Imavov has made it clear that he doesn’t feel Borralho deserves to be in the middleweight title conversation. In fact, he would’ve rather faced de Ridder at UFC Paris in a true No. 1 contender fight.

“Why does he deserve? For what reason? What has he done? It’s been a year since he last fought. Last year he fought twice. He doesn’t deserve it more than De Ridder.”

Imavov went as far as to say that Borralho is “privileged.” He also thinks the rising Brazilian star has been trying to get in the good graces of UFC management to further elevate his career.

