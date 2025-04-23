Welterweight contender Sean Brady shares prediction for Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates

Sean Brady will be paying close attention to the UFC Kansas City main event on Saturday.

Ian Machado Garry will take on Carlos Prates in the main event in an intriguing welterweight showdown. The winner could be right near a title shot and could perhaps face Brady. Although Brady has taken aim at Garry in the past, he does expect the Irishman to get the win here.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to pick Ian to win this fight,” Brady said on his “The BradyBagz Show.” “Ian has more ways to win than Carlos does. “Obviously, Carlos could probably knock him out. Ian knows how to win. He’ll probably (strike) and f*****g run.”

Sean Brady isn’t a fan of Ian Machado Garry but does think the Irishman will fight smart and avoid the power punches of Carlos Prates. However, he makes it clear the Irishman is not an elite fighter as Garry says he is.

“This guy talks about how he’s the best fighter, you’re not. The only reason people talk about you is (because) you do stupid shit online outside,” Brady added.