Welterweight contender Sean Brady shares prediction for Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates

By Cole Shelton - April 23, 2025

Sean Brady will be paying close attention to the UFC Kansas City main event on Saturday.

Sean Brady

Ian Machado Garry will take on Carlos Prates in the main event in an intriguing welterweight showdown. The winner could be right near a title shot and could perhaps face Brady. Although Brady has taken aim at Garry in the past, he does expect the Irishman to get the win here.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to pick Ian to win this fight,” Brady said on his “The BradyBagz Show.” “Ian has more ways to win than Carlos does. “Obviously, Carlos could probably knock him out. Ian knows how to win. He’ll probably (strike) and f*****g run.”

Sean Brady isn’t a fan of Ian Machado Garry but does think the Irishman will fight smart and avoid the power punches of Carlos Prates. However, he makes it clear the Irishman is not an elite fighter as Garry says he is.

“This guy talks about how he’s the best fighter, you’re not. The only reason people talk about you is (because) you do stupid shit online outside,” Brady added.

Sean Brady is open to fighting Ian Machado Garry next

If Ian Machado Garry does beat Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City as Sean Brady suggests, he’s open to taking that fight next.

Although Brady believes he deserves a title shot, he knows if Shavkat Rakhmonov is healthy, he will likely get the shot before him. With that, he says he’s open to facing Garry in a No. 1 contender fight.

“At the end of the day, if he wins this fight, and – 155 is just like 170, everyone swears they’re going to get a title shot. If the UFC tells me I’m not getting the next title shot, and I’m not getting Shavkat, and Ian wins this fight, me and you can fight, and then whoever wins that can get the title shot,” Brady added.

Sean Brady is ranked No. 1 at welterweight and is coming off a submission win over Leon Edwards. Garry, meanwhile, is ranked seventh and lost to Rakhmonov by decision last time out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Ian Garry Sean Brady UFC

