Bryce Mitchell explains why he wants ‘city boy vs. country boy’ fight against Sean O’Malley

By Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025
Bryce Mitchell is hoping to fight Sean O’Malley next time out, as he believes it makes the most sense.

Mitchell is coming off a decision win over Said Nurmagomedov in his UFC bantamweight debut and is hoping to get a big fight next time out. He believes he deserves someone in the top-10, and he thinks him vs. O’Malley is the fight to make at bantamweight, as it’s one of the biggest fights to make.

“The best matchup they could possibly make would be city boy vs. country boy, O’Malley vs. Mitchell,” Mitchell said to Helen Yee. “I think that’s the biggest fight, and that’s my biggest potential opponent would be O’Malley. If anybody was me, and they look at the lineup of the division, they oughta take O’Malley as a serious threat. He’s very good. It would be a great matchup, and I see it going that way.”

O’Malley is coming off another loss to Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title, so he will need multiple fights to get back in the title picture.

Bryce Mitchell is uncertain if Sean O’Malley would fight him

Although Mitchell wants to fight O’Malley, he knows that may not be realistic.

Instead, Mitchell believes he may need to get another win or two before he can fight someone like O’Malley. But he is hoping for the matchup against ‘Suga’ as it would be a massive fight.

“I may have to fight backwards in the ranks because at ’35, I don’t have the resume that these guys have,” Mitchell continued. “So, I might fight a No. 20-ranked guy, and I’m perfectly fine with that. I’ll take any fight they give me. I just think where I’ll be in the next two or three years, and I see myself competing very well with the top of the division, the biggest names, and the best fighters at ’35.”

Bryce Mitchell is 18-3 as a pro and coming off the win over Nurmagomedov. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Jean Silva as he’s alternated wins and losses in his last six fights.

