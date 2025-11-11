ONE 173: Nong-O aims to stop Rodtang’s redemption while Stamp tests reconstructed knee

Former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama brings technical brilliance and devastating kicks into the most emotionally complex fight of either warrior’s career. The vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title demands someone’s dreams crumble in Tokyo.

Nong-O battles friend Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant strap at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The 38-year-old seeks two-division glory against the 28-year-old Thai icon who lost his crown on the scales last year.

Rodtang’s hunger burns bright after his 80-second destruction of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in March. The passionate Japanese crowd embraced him as one of their own, providing fuel for another explosive performance against the mentor he never wanted to face.

Nong-O ruled the bantamweight division for 1,526 days with seven successful World Title defenses before switching to flyweight this year. His technical brilliance remains intact, demonstrating that champions adapt rather than decline with age.

Their brotherly bond will be set aside to deliver a thriller for Tokyo fans. The relationship transcends competition, making this collision feel both inevitable and unwanted for warriors who call each other family.

Stamp Fairtex faces biggest question after two-year layoff at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex returns from career-threatening injury with uncertainty replacing her usual championship confidence. The former three-sport queen spent 26 months rehabilitating a surgically repaired knee that forced her to relinquish the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

Stamp faces Kana Morimoto in atomweight kickboxing action at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The 27-year-old chose kickboxing for her comeback rather than immediately diving into MMA’s all-encompassing demands.

Her torn meniscus derailed her championship plans repeatedly throughout 2024. Plans to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for strawweight MMA gold at ONE 168 collapsed when her knee refused cooperation, forcing another reset of expectations.

The biggest uncertainty has nothing to do with skills or experience. Her reconstructed knee remains the primary concern against a dangerous opponent who specializes in high-volume output that could exploit lingering weakness.

Kana is exactly the fighter who poses maximum danger. The former K-1 Champion’s lightning-quick hands and constant movement create problems for any atomweight, especially someone testing physical limitations after surgical repairs.

Stamp’s talent hasn’t disappeared during the layoff. She remains a former champion across three sports whose fighting spirit made her legendary. But nearly two years away from elite competition combined with taxing recovery have put a dent in her usual confidence.

The Tokyo crowd will witness whether Stamp’s reconstructed knee can withstand championship-level kickboxing warfare.