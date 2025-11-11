Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared a surprising prediction for the UFC 322 welterweight main event.

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena’s title reign kicks off this weekend against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. After defeating Belal Muhammad for the belt earlier this year at UFC 315, Maddalena will welcome the former pound-for-pound king to the welterweight division in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Despite Maddalena’s meteoric rise, many predict Makhachev will extend his lengthy win streak and win a second UFC title. Winning a second belt would arguably make a strong case for Makhachev to be in the UFC GOAT conversation.

But former UFC champion Israel Adesanya spent some time training with Maddalena and believes the reigning champion will make it look easy against Makhachev.

Israel Adesanya predicts a brutal second-round knockout at UFC 322

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya picked Maddalena to knock out Makhachev at UFC 322.

“I’m not trying to count Islam out, but knowing Jack, I know that when Jack keeps getting up, it’s going to be a problem,” Adesanya said. “Islam’s going to be forced to strike, and when he does, he’s going to get hurt. I think Islam’s the best of the Dagestanis, one of the best fighters in history…but if Dustin was able to get up and stop his submissions, I’ve seen it live what [Volkanovski] can do with Islam in Perth.

“That’s how I know [Jack] is going to hurt Islam. Islam will be able to get him down, but not for long. Stuffed from the beginning, to the middle, until Jack ends it at the end…

“I really think Jack Della Maddalena has the skills to stifle Islam’s game and just put it on the feet, knock him out. Might be second round.”

Makhachev’s former rival, Dustin Poirier, warned the former lightweight champion against taking a striking-heavy approach against Maddalena at UFC 322. Makhachev has been knocked out earlier in his career, in his lone defeat against Adriano Martins at UFC 192.