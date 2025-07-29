Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory
Bryce Mitchell got honest when discussing his UFC Abu Dhabi fight and how he feels making the move to bantamweight.
As we know, Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he certainly has a great deal of potential, he’s also struggled to really build up any kind of consistency over the course of the last few years. Now, Bryce has made the switch down to the bantamweight division, winning his debut against Said Nurmagomedov last weekend.
RELATED: Umar Nurmagomedov receives interesting callout from UFC Abu Dhabi winner
Mitchell had to overcome some real adversity in the form of being dropped early on in the fight, but still had enough in his locker to rally and get back in the win column.
After the fight, Mitchell didn’t hold back when talking about how difficult the contest was.
Mitchell got the job done
“I mean, I didn’t expect to be in that much pain, to be honest,” Mitchell told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight news conference. “I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn’t think it was going to be that hard, to be honest. He’s tougher than I thought. Like everything in my body hurts.”
“Like, Jesus just keep me alive because the fight felt like death. I remember fighting for air, I remember getting hit and seeing lights, and I remember coach telling me in between rounds, ‘You can do this,’ and it was a really, really hard fight. I was literally praying, ‘Jesus just please keep me alive,’ and I was fighting with all my strength. Afterwards, I was overheated. I could barely move. I was so hot, and it was hard to breathe after the fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What should be next for Bryce? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bryce Mitchell UFC