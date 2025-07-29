Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory

Bryce Mitchell got honest when discussing his UFC Abu Dhabi fight and how he feels making the move to bantamweight.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he certainly has a great deal of potential, he’s also struggled to really build up any kind of consistency over the course of the last few years. Now, Bryce has made the switch down to the bantamweight division, winning his debut against Said Nurmagomedov last weekend.

Mitchell had to overcome some real adversity in the form of being dropped early on in the fight, but still had enough in his locker to rally and get back in the win column.

After the fight, Mitchell didn’t hold back when talking about how difficult the contest was.