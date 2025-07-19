Michael Bisping believes Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy ahead of UFC 318
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy heading into UFC 318.
As we know, Paulo Costa is a pretty controversial figure within the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he’s had some great moments over the years and has even fought for a world title, he’s also had a lot of losses recently. Many have wondered whether or not he’s reached his ceiling in the sport, but of course, the man himself is ready to try and prove the doubters wrong.
At UFC 318 tonight, Costa will have the chance to do that when he battles Roman Kopylov. While many believe that Kopylov is going to get the job done, it’s hard to know what kind of Paulo we’re going to get when the cage door shuts behind them.
In a recent video, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on what he believes is holding Costa back.
Bisping discusses Costa
“Mr. Inconsistent, Paulo Costa, ‘Borrachinha,’ who’s kind of turned into a bit of a meme,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s a very funny guy to follow on social media. Some of the stuff that he posts is absolutely hilarious. But what’s not so funny is the performances inside of the octagon, and the strength of schedule that he’s had.”
“The reason he’s losing is because it seems like a mental block,” Bisping said. “In this fight, he’s got to bite down on his mouthpiece. He’s got to go at Roman Kopylov, because Kopylov is younger, he’s quicker, he’s taller, he’s on a roll, he’s got knockout power and he’s not afraid to mix it up.
“Against Sean Strickland, Costa just didn’t do enough. He allowed Strickland to control the fight with just the jab. Strickland didn’t really do much. It wasn’t exactly a barnburner of a fight, but Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy. Athletically, physically, he’s very gifted, but I think he’s lacking a little bit upstairs. I don’t mean that as an insult. I mean, there’s a mental disconnect. A sports psychologist would definitely help him.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
