Michael Bisping believes Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy ahead of UFC 318

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy heading into UFC 318.

As we know, Paulo Costa is a pretty controversial figure within the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he’s had some great moments over the years and has even fought for a world title, he’s also had a lot of losses recently. Many have wondered whether or not he’s reached his ceiling in the sport, but of course, the man himself is ready to try and prove the doubters wrong.

At UFC 318 tonight, Costa will have the chance to do that when he battles Roman Kopylov. While many believe that Kopylov is going to get the job done, it’s hard to know what kind of Paulo we’re going to get when the cage door shuts behind them.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on what he believes is holding Costa back.