Brandon Royval reveals game plan for UFC Vegas 112 main event against Manel Kape

By Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025
Brandon Royval

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval has spoken about what he plans to do to Manel Kape in the main event of UFC Vegas 112.

As we know, Brandon Royval is one of the most respected flyweights currently residing in the top 15. He has fought some of the very best at 125 pounds, and while he hasn’t been able to get his hands on the gold up to this point, you just know that you’re going to be in for a treat whenever you see him compete.

RELATED: Brandon Royval details the reason why he had withdrew from Manel Kape fight: “I’m still dealing with the repercussions”

Following split decision wins over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira, Royval fell to a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Joshua Van, who went on to win the world title last weekend. Now, Brandon has the chance to vault himself back into contention as he prepares to lock horns with Manel Kape on Saturday night.

In a his pre-fight media scrum, Royval spoke about both the loss to Van and his upcoming collision with Kape.

Royval looks ahead to clash with Kape

“My goal for 2026 is get back into title contention, whoop some ass, show the world what I really am and make some money and get a belt,” Royval told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I want to bring the belt back to Denver. I think I’m just more skilled than everybody in this division and Saturday will be a sick time to show it. … I think I can sit real pretty if I do some cool sh*t on Saturday.”

Regarding the Joshua Van fight, Royval had the following to say.

“I said I’m going to fight this kid exactly how he wants me to fight him, and my corner strongly advised against that. Maybe if the last 10 seconds doesn’t happen, I win fighting his style. I don’t know. That being said, I just need to go out there and make up for it and fight Manel Kape and show what I can do.”

He then spoke about his upcoming opponent Kape.

“I just want to walk him down,” Royval said. “I just want to get in his face and put a leash on him and dog walk his ass all around that cage.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

