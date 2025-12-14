UFC Vegas 112 Results: Melquizael Costa KO’s Morgan Charriere (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the featherweight bout between Morgan Charriere and Melquizael Costa.

Charriere (21-12-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring an impressive knockout win over Nate Landwehr this past July. The Frenchman had alternate between wins and loss over his previous five fights ahead of this evening’s contest.

Meanwhile, Melquizael Costa (25-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his most previous win coming by way of unanimous decision over Juilian Erosa this past May. ‘Dalmatian’ has gone 5-2 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2023.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 112 men’s featherweight matchup begins and Morgan Charriere lands a low kick to start. Melquizael Costa comes forward and lands a hard kick to the body. The Frenchman returns fire with another low kick. Costa is pressing the action early here. He lands a jab and then ends the fight with a massive head kick! WOW! That sounded like a gunshot. That mark’s Costa’s fourth win of 2025. One to keep an eye on for sure.

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: Melquizael Costa def. Morgan Charriere via KO (head kick) at 1:14 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Costa fight next following his nasty knockout victory over Charriere this evening in Nevada?

