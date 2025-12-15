Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to kickboxing on December 19 to face highly touted Chinese star Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 137 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The featherweight kickboxing clash headlines the promotion’s final event of 2025 in Asia primetime.

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai meets PTT Apichart Farm in the bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event. The matchup brings together two dangerous strikers hunting for momentum heading into 2026.

Also, Suablack Tor Pran49 stepped in for an injured Seksan Or Kwanmuang to face Pakorn PK Saenchai in bantamweight Muay Thai action. The replacement couldn’t come at a better time for the 29-year-old Thai powerhouse. He rides consecutive victories after enduring a rough three-fight skid.

Gingsanglek seeks third straight finish at ONE Friday Fights 137

Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn embodies a finish-first mentality. The 21-year-old Thai destroyer faces Suriyanlek Por Yenying in flyweight Muay Thai to determine who might get closer to a coveted $100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

Gingsanglek finally found his footing with back-to-back first-round knockouts. He demolished Alexey Balyko with a spinning backfist in 53 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 115, then dropped Thant Zin three times in 71 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 120.

Suriyanlek arrives after dropping a close unanimous decision to Decho Por Borirak in their immediate rematch at ONE Friday Fights 131. The 29-year-old previously strung together impressive victories over Rambong Sor Therapat and Decho before the setback.

Speed, precision, and power collide when Dedduanglek TDed99 meets Shimon Yoshinari in flyweight Muay Thai. The 22-year-old Road to ONE: Thailand winner Dedduanglek seeks his eighth promotional victory after consecutive wins. The undefeated 21-year-old Japanese phenom Shimon has compiled three straight victories.