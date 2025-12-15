Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025
Tawanchai

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to kickboxing on December 19 to face highly touted Chinese star Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 137 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The featherweight kickboxing clash headlines the promotion’s final event of 2025 in Asia primetime.

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai meets PTT Apichart Farm in the bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event. The matchup brings together two dangerous strikers hunting for momentum heading into 2026.

Also, Suablack Tor Pran49 stepped in for an injured Seksan Or Kwanmuang to face Pakorn PK Saenchai in bantamweight Muay Thai action. The replacement couldn’t come at a better time for the 29-year-old Thai powerhouse. He rides consecutive victories after enduring a rough three-fight skid.

Gingsanglek seeks third straight finish at ONE Friday Fights 137

Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn embodies a finish-first mentality. The 21-year-old Thai destroyer faces Suriyanlek Por Yenying in flyweight Muay Thai to determine who might get closer to a coveted $100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

Gingsanglek finally found his footing with back-to-back first-round knockouts. He demolished Alexey Balyko with a spinning backfist in 53 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 115, then dropped Thant Zin three times in 71 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 120.

Suriyanlek arrives after dropping a close unanimous decision to Decho Por Borirak in their immediate rematch at ONE Friday Fights 131. The 29-year-old previously strung together impressive victories over Rambong Sor Therapat and Decho before the setback.

Speed, precision, and power collide when Dedduanglek TDed99 meets Shimon Yoshinari in flyweight Muay Thai. The 22-year-old Road to ONE: Thailand winner Dedduanglek seeks his eighth promotional victory after consecutive wins. The undefeated 21-year-old Japanese phenom Shimon has compiled three straight victories.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Jo Nattawut

Jo Nattawut vows to "fight to the death" in career defining bout at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025
Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai makes strawweight debut against "toughest opponent" of his career at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Defeat changes everything. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi watched his five-fight winning streak vanish in October, forcing serious reflection about his future.

ONE Friday Fights 136
ONE Championship

ONE Friday Fights 136 gets new main event after Panpayak withdraws due to illness

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 11, 2025

Panpayak Jitmuangnon won’t be making his kickboxing debut this week. The Thai legend pulled out of ONE Friday Fights 136 on Friday due to illness, forcing ONE Championship to shuffle the deck.

Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

ONE Friday Fights 137: Why Liu Mengyang could be Tawanchai PK Saenchai's toughest test

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2025

Liu Mengyang faces ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Thursday, December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lucas Gabriel and Magomed Akaev
ONE Championship

Lucas Gabriel finally meets Dagestani destroyer after injury postponement

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2025

Lucas Gabriel faces Magomed Akaev in lightweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panpayak

Panpayak seeks fresh start in kickboxing: "I need to develop myself even more if I want to return to greatness"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025
Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Mongolia's president honors Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu after historic world title win: "Adding a new chapter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025

Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh personally congratulated Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu following his stunning fourth-round submission victory over Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja calls for ONE Muay Thai World Title shot after first-round destruction: "I have come back for the belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025

Phetjeeja demolished Martyna Dominczak via first-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bokang Masunyane
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 39: Bokang Masunyane drops back to strawweight for Japanese contender test

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025

Bokang Masunyane faces Ryohei Kurosawa in strawweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panpayak
ONE Championship

Thai legend Panpayak Jitmuangnon headlines ONE Friday Fights 136 against Chinese knockout artist

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025

The legend returns to Bangkok seeking redemption. Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets Zhao Chongyang in flyweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 136 on December 12 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.