Bo Nickal shares brief words following UFC Des Moines loss to Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal kept things short in his reaction following a second-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder.

The UFC middleweight fight was held inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Nickal was undefeated going into the fight, but de Ridder’s pressure ending up winning the evening. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder scored the finish after landing a series of strikes that was topped off by a knee to the body that sent Nickal crashing to the mat.

While Nickal was the favorite going into the bout, there were some experts and fans who felt de Ridder’s experience would be too much too soon for him. A win for Nickal would’ve given him a spot in the top 15 UFC middleweight rankings, but de Ridder hopes he’s now in position to face a top five fighter.

RELATED: REINIER DE RIDDER CALLS FOR SHOWDOWN WITH SEAN STRICKLAND AFTER UFC DES MOINES