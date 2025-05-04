Bo Nickal shares brief words following UFC Des Moines loss to Reinier de Ridder

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Bo Nickal kept things short in his reaction following a second-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder.

Bo Nickal Reiner de Ridder

The UFC middleweight fight was held inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Nickal was undefeated going into the fight, but de Ridder’s pressure ending up winning the evening. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder scored the finish after landing a series of strikes that was topped off by a knee to the body that sent Nickal crashing to the mat.

While Nickal was the favorite going into the bout, there were some experts and fans who felt de Ridder’s experience would be too much too soon for him. A win for Nickal would’ve given him a spot in the top 15 UFC middleweight rankings, but de Ridder hopes he’s now in position to face a top five fighter.

RELATED: REINIER DE RIDDER CALLS FOR SHOWDOWN WITH SEAN STRICKLAND AFTER UFC DES MOINES

Bo Nickal’s Post-Fight Thoughts

Following his UFC Des Moines loss, Bo Nickal didn’t a have lengthy message, but he vowed to push through (posed on Instagram).

“Grateful for the highs and lows. I’ll be back.”

Some fans believe this will be a positive learning experience for Nickal. There had been significant buzz for the once-unbeaten prospect, but he was criticized for his UFC 309 performance against Paul Craig. While it was just Nickal’s seventh pro MMA fight, some turned on him given the hype.

On the other end, de Ridder may have positioned himself for a major fight. He called out former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland. Following UFC Des Moines, de Ridder told reporters that he wants the fight and joked that he’d be ready for UFC 315 on Saturday.

Follorwing Saturday’s event, de Ridder is now on a four-fight winning streak. Back-to-back losses to Anatoly Malykhin in 2022 and 2024 are his lone defeats. Whether or not UFC officials give him the fight that he’s looking for remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines

Does Cory Sandhagen deserve UFC bantamweight title shot after Des Moines win?

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025
Belal Muhammad lifts Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad recalls favorite moment in UFC title win over Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Belal Muhammad has reflected on his favorite moment during his UFC title win against Leon Edwards.

Arman Tsarukyan
Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan frustrated after turning down UFC fight offer against ranked lightweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has explained shutting down a UFC bout offer against a top-10 lightweight.

Empty UFC Octagon
Joel Alvarez

Huge UFC 315 fight has been pulled from card due to an injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

A huge matchup scheduled for the UFC 315 card has been shelved.

Reinier De Ridder
Sean Strickland

Reinier de Ridder calls for showdown with Sean Strickland after UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder has called for a showdown with Sean Strickland after his win at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen firmly believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo's knee injury in UFC Des Moines win

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025
Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Des Moines Bonus Report: Reinier de Ridder one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

The Octagon returned to Iowa for tonight’s UFC Des Moines event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen stops Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines fight card was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Des Moines Results: Cory Sandhagen stops Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bo Nickal, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder TKO's Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines fight card was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Reinier de Ridder.