UFC 315 live stream: Ceremonial weigh-in featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

A live stream for the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins is set for late Friday afternoon.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315

This Saturday, Belal Muhammad will put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Jack Della Maddalena. The title fight will headline UFC 315 in Montreal. Muhammad recently told Athlon Sports that he isn’t fazed by anything the challenger may bring to the table.

“His standup doesn’t even catch my eye,” Muhammad said. “I think I’m better everywhere. I can outstrike him, I can outgrapple him, I can outwrestle him. He only has one path to victory, one way to win. I think that inexperience is going to hurt him, and I think he’s going to realize when he gets in there that I’m a different animal.”

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD PREDICTED TO DEFEAT JACK DELLA MADDALENA BY SURGING UFC CONTENDER

UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Of course, Muhammad and Maddalena will meet face-to-face during the live feed of the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot will also have a staredown. Shevchenko will put her gold on the line against Fiorot in Saturday’s co-main event.

You’ll also get to see Jose Aldo lock eyes with Aiemann Zahabi before UFC 315. Aldo ran into trouble during his weight cut, which forced a change to his matchup with Zahabi. While the bout was initially going to be contested in the bantamweight division, it’ll now be a featherweight contest. Of course, Aldo once ruled the roost at 145 pounds.

Alexa Grasso and Natália Silva will also have a faceoff, as will Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec. The UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below. Don’t forget to peep the BJPenn.com homepage this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 315 from the first preliminary fight, all the way to the two scheduled title fights.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

