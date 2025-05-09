UFC 315 live stream: Ceremonial weigh-in featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Of course, Muhammad and Maddalena will meet face-to-face during the live feed of the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot will also have a staredown. Shevchenko will put her gold on the line against Fiorot in Saturday’s co-main event.

You’ll also get to see Jose Aldo lock eyes with Aiemann Zahabi before UFC 315. Aldo ran into trouble during his weight cut, which forced a change to his matchup with Zahabi. While the bout was initially going to be contested in the bantamweight division, it’ll now be a featherweight contest. Of course, Aldo once ruled the roost at 145 pounds.

Alexa Grasso and Natália Silva will also have a faceoff, as will Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec. The UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below. Don’t forget to peep the BJPenn.com homepage this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 315 from the first preliminary fight, all the way to the two scheduled title fights.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P-R_7PN3P0E?si=aRliXulwimnnt-GE&controls=0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen><