Artem Lobov issues statement after BKFC 9 loss to Jason Knight

On Saturday night, in the main event of BKFC 9, Artem Lobov and Jason Knight stepped into the ring for a second, gloveless scrap. While Lobov won a hard-fought decision in the pair’s first fight, Knight came out on top in the rematch, blasting his opponent with a fight-ending punch in round five.

5th Round KO for you WINNER Jason Knight!#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/SQqFlXiY8d — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Speaking on Twitter on Monday, Lobov issued a quick comment on this stoppage loss, congratulating Knight on the win, and assuring his fans that he’s ok.

Thank you all for your support!!! I am ok. Congrats to @Jasonthekid23 on a good win. — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) November 18, 2019

Lobov was also interviewed immediately following his loss to Knight, and spoke at greater length — though his wounds were still fresh and his emotions were still running high.

“The emotions are very low after a loss, especially after a stoppage loss, which hurts f**king double-bad for me, ” a battered Lobov said. “But it is what it is. You can’t change it, and you just have to accept it and move forward.

“I don’t know what else is in store for me. I have to talk to [BKFC President] David Feldman, see what the story is, get well and then see what happens.”

Given that Knight and Lobov are now tied 1-1 across two previous fights, there has already been some discourse surrounding a potential rematch between them.

Both men seemed interested in a trilogy fight when the topic was broached in their post-fight interviews, though Lobov understandably suggested he could use some time to regroup.

“After a loss is never a good time to plan your future,” he said. “Everything feels like shit, you don’t want to do anything. So it’s not a good time. It’s very emotional.”

