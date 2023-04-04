BKFC’s David Feldman reveals Francis Ngannou talks going poorly due to “unrealistic money” request: “He needs to make up his mind”

Don’t expect to see Francis Ngannou in BKFC anytime soon.

‘The Predator’ is still searching for his next home in combat sports. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January after fighting out his contract with the company. In the process, he vacated the heavyweight title which was later won by Jon Jones last month at UFC 285.

However, while ‘Bones’ and the UFC have been able to return to business as usual, the former champion hasn’t been able to. Ngannou is still in discussions with several companies about where, and what sport he could fight next. He’s previously revealed that he’s deciding to sign with PFL or ONE Championship. Furthermore, Ngannou has stated a boxing match with Deontay Wilder is in the works.

With that, don’t expect to see Francis Ngannou signing with BKFC. At the BFKC 41 press conference earlier today, David Feldman responded to questions about the possibility of signing the former UFC champion. There, the BKFC president responded in the negative.

Feldman explained that Ngannou is asking for too much money to sign with the company. He also opined that the longer the heavyweight is out of competition, the more his value drops.

“Francis Ngannou, he’s someone that we’ve certainly reached out to.” David Feldman stated at the BKFC 41 press conference earlier today. “We’ve talked to him, we’ve talked to his team. At this point, we just feel like he’s asking for unrealistic money and we’re not willing to pay that kind of money for him.”

He continued, “I do think he needs to make up his mind pretty soon. As the days go on, his value is starting to drop a little bit.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with David Feldman? Where do you want to see Francis Ngannou sign? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!