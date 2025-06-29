UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van.

Royval (17-8 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back split decision victories over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira respectively. ‘Raw Dawg’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joshua Van (15-2 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a third-round TKO victory over Bruno Gustavo da Silva earlier this month at UFC 316. ‘The Fearless’ has gone 7-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2023.

Round one of this men’s flyweight contest begins and Brandon Royval lands a low kick as Joshua Van looks to close the distance. Another pair of low kicks from ‘Raw Dawg’. He’s using his height and range early on here. Van looking for an opportunity. He lands a good left hook. Now a straight right. Another good punch lands flush. Royval looks to get back to kicking. He lands a jab and then a nice right hook. Van continues to wait for his opportunities and the pounce with big shots. He lands a left hand and then a straight right. Another clean shot to the chin. Van’s boxing is elite. He clips Royval who trips and goes down. The former title challenger bounces back up but quickly eats a 1-2. A good right from Van. Royval answers with a knee. Both men step into the pocket with combinations. Joshua Van rips the body this time. Brandon Royval with a low kick to close out round one.

Round two of this UFC 317 men’s flyweight matchup begins and Joshua Van is able to close the distance and get inside. He proceeds to rip the body before landing a clean right over the top. Brandon Royval looks to establish his kicks and jab. Van answers with a clean combination. Royval replies with a knee. A good 3-punch combination from Brandon Royval. He continues to pepper Van with punches. Now it is Joshua with a big 1-2. Good straight punches from both men. Joshua Van with another big right. He lands a low kick and then comes over the top with another right hand. Royval with a good left in return. The former title challenger begins to work his jab. He lands a clean left. Big shots in the pocket by both men. One minute remains in the second round. Van rips the body with four punches. Brandon Royval charges forward with a 1-2. Joshua Van with a big counter. He lands a 1-2. Royval answers with a 1-2. Another big counter from Van. ‘Raw Dawg’ with a left. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Brandon Royval lands a good right hand to start. The flyweights exchange 1-2’s. Another right hand from Royval. Joshua Van with a nice right hand counter. He lands another. A big left hook and then a straight right from Van. ‘Raw Dawg’ with a 3-punch combo in reply. Another huge 1-2 from Van lands. These guys are just throwing down. Joshua with a huge right. He rips the body. Royval comes back with a 1-2 and then a knee to the body. Another good 1-2 from Van. A big counter right has Royval busted open. These guys are just trading back and forth. What a fight! Big shots by Joshua Van. A clean left hook and then a right over the top. The youngster is showcasing his talents. Another right hand from Van. Royval goes to a knee but only for a second. He lands a big knee. A side kick put Royval down to a knee again. The fighters trade shots. Van with a knockdown late. He goes in for the finish. The horn sounds to save Brandon! What a fight!

Official UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Van fight next following his victory over Royval this evening in Las Vegas?